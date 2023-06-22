Raspberry Pi Foundation Joins edX Partner Network with Launch of New, Expert-Led Courses for Educators

20 courses on edX will support teachers in developing computing skills, igniting interest and confidence in computing and digital technologies among young learners

CAMBRIDGE, England and LANHAM, Md., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX , a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that the Raspberry Pi Foundation , a global education charity helping young people to use digital technologies effectively and creatively, is the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of universities and institutions in expanding access to the world's best education. The Raspberry Pi Foundation also announced the launch of a collection of 20 online courses designed to empower teachers to enhance their skills and educate students about computing and computer science in all its forms.

The courses cover a wide range of topics including programming in Python, web development, cybersecurity, and machine learning and AI, and are open for enrollment at edx.org/school/raspberrypifoundation .

"Our global vision is that every young person around the world has the opportunity to learn how to use and create with digital technologies, but access to computing education is still limited in many places," said Sian Harris, Chief Education Officer at the Raspberry Pi Foundation. "Our partnership with edX gives educators everywhere a new way to engage with our free, expert-led computing education training. As people design and deploy new and powerful digital technologies, it's important that no one is left behind and all are able to build the skills and confidence to engage with technology together."

The shift to using more digital technology for tasks at work and at home has prompted a push from governments to expose students to computing and other STEM subjects at a younger age. Two key challenges in this area are a shortage of qualified, confident computing teachers and a lack of student engagement. The latter is often worsened by young people's preconceptions about what computing is and the possible careers available. By partnering with edX, the Foundation will connect more teachers worldwide to transformative courses that not only help them gain a foundational understanding of existing and emerging digital technologies, but crucially also enable them to create impactful, engaging learning experiences for their students.

"edX's partnership with the Raspberry Pi Foundation embodies our common vision to empower educators and students alike," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "Educators play an instrumental role in shaping our future generations, and these new courses will help equip primary school educators with the necessary tools to effectively teach the understanding and application of today's technology and digital tools."

According to the Raspberry Pi Foundation's most recent impact report , in 2021 alone, their online courses supported over 47,000 teachers worldwide to develop their subject knowledge and pedagogy with 84% of participants reporting that their confidence had grown as a result.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation's content adds to edX's catalog of free-to-degree online learning experiences for educators developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations.

For more information, and to enroll in courses, visit edx.org/school/raspberrypifoundation .

About Raspberry Pi Foundation

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is a UK-based computing education charity with the mission to enable young people to realise their full potential through the power of computing and digital technologies. Our vision is that every young person develops the knowledge, skills, and confidence to use digital technologies effectively, and to be able to critically evaluate these technologies and confidently engage with technological change. We work to enable any school to teach students about computing and how to create with digital technologies, through providing the best possible curriculum, resources, and training for teachers; to engage millions of young people in learning about computing and how to create with digital technologies outside of school, through online resources and apps, clubs, competitions, and partnerships with youth organisations; and to deepen our understanding of how young people learn about computing and how to create with digital technologies, and to use that knowledge to increase the impact of our work and advance the field of computing education.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 76 million people worldwide with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

Media Contacts

Raspberry Pi Foundation: press@raspberrypi.org

edX: press@edx.org

edX logo (PRNewswire)

Raspberry Pi Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.