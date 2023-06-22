Moovila Recognized by SIIA as Best Work Management Platform

Moovila earns prestigious industry recognition

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila, the AI-driven work and resource management platform was named the best Work Management Solution of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The distinguished CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education Technology products across the country and around the world.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious CODiE award once again for our AI-powered work management solution," said Mike Psenka, CEO and Founder of Moovila. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to transforming the way businesses operate, enabling them to achieve unparalleled levels of accuracy and productivity. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize work management practices. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, and we are excited to continue empowering organizations worldwide with our cutting-edge technology."

Harnessing the advanced capabilities of AI, Moovila revolutionizes the way businesses handle their work. With its intuitive interface and data-driven algorithms, it adapts to the unique needs of each organization, streamlining collaboration, optimizing resource allocation, and maximizing productivity. From task and resource assignment to accurate progress tracking, Moovila's AI-powered work management solution empowers teams to effortlessly navigate complex projects, ensuring timely delivery, and unparalleled results.

"The 2023 Business Technology and Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Moovila

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project manager, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project integrity scoring. For more information, visit www.moovila.com.

