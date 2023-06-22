Atropos Health and Datavant Partner to Bring Connected, Fit-for-Purpose Real-World Evidence to the Point of Care

Partnership enables health systems in the Datavant ecosystem to leverage the Atropos Evidence™ Platform, including both its Data Scoring solutions and the award-winning Green Button Informatics Consult Service.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health , the leader in generating personalized real-world evidence at the point and pace of care, and Datavant , the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a collaboration that will extend access to the Atropos Evidence Platform to members of the Datavant ecosystem. It will also bring Datavant's services to members of Atropos Evidence Network .

The Atropos Evidence Platform can be securely deployed within the cloud environments of participating health systems. This delivers two core benefits - first, evaluation of data assets via Atropos Data Scoring solutions. Health systems will receive a Real World Data Score™ (RWDS), a confidential general assessment of their data's quality, including: size, completeness, longitudinality, and level of standardization. They will also receive Real World Fitness Scores (RWFS™), which are dynamic assessments of the data's utility for each study and use case.

Secondly, it enables rapid conversion of these data assets into novel real-world evidence. Through the Green Button Informatics Consult Service, users at healthcare institutions can pose clinical questions and receive bespoke observational studies, called Prognostograms , in under 48 hours. Each Prognostogram is clinician-reviewed and contains the charts and figures needed for publication in peer-reviewed journals. The technology originated from research at Stanford that imagined a future where answers to complex clinical questions would be available at the touch of a "Green Button" in the EHR.

These capabilities expand on Datavant's trusted de-identification technology and release of information APIs already in use across hundreds of the nation's largest health systems. The partnership will facilitate transparent, secure and informed data exchange across the Datavant ecosystem, providing actionable clinical insights and value to health systems and their data and research partners.

"At Datavant, our mission is to solve data fragmentation across the healthcare system. We believe that compliantly connecting data means more life-saving and targeted treatments and better care for patients," said Bob Borek, President & General Manager, Life Sciences, Ecosystem & Public Sector at Datavant. "We're excited to partner with Atropos Health to allow healthcare providers to quickly assess real world data and translate it to clinical insights."

Atropos CEO and Co-founder Brigham Hyde agrees, foreseeing the downstream potential of this collaboration, "Atropos catalyzes the transformation of data into observational insights for a reason – to put evidence into action from bench to bedside. Better evidence generation supports clinical trial design, accelerates scientific discoveries, facilitates personalized care for underrepresented patient groups, and more. Our collaboration with Datavant unlocks an observational insights exchange for healthcare that is capable of producing these effects at scale."

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world data. Using hundreds of millions of anonymized patient records, we help providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. By leveraging clinical insights from a growing span of real-world data in a rapid, methodologically-transparent manner built on dozens of peer reviewed publications, Atropos empowers more robust research and evidence-based care delivery.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @AtroposHealth .

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

