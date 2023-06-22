ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2022 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD: BY PERFORMANCE

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPAs) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements. For 2022 11 PPAs: By Performance were earned. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results.

2022 Perpetual Pavement Awards announced!

Since the program began in 2001, 181 pavements in 32 U.S. states have been honored with the award. PPAs: By Performance are awarded for high-performing asphalt pavements that are at least 35 years old, have not suffered a structural failure and have an average interval between resurfacing of no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.

The 2022 PPA: By Performance winners are:

Alabama Department of Transportation for a 57-year-old 8.2-mile section of State Route 52 in Geneva County. (ALDOT's 14 th PPA.)

Arkansas Department of Transportation for a 45-year-old 2.8-mile section of Arkansas Highway 24, Section 6, in Ouachita County . (ARDOT's 13 h PPA.)

Florida Department of Transportation for a 66-year-old 7.0-mile section of State Road 9336 in Miami-Dade County . (FDOT's 13 th PPA.)

Illinois Department of Transportation for a 36-year-old 2.8-mile section of U.S. Route 50 in Trenton . (IDOT's second PPA.)

Iowa Department of Transportation for a 38-year-old 4.2-mile section of Interstate 80 in Jasper County. (Iowa DOT's fourth PPA.)

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration for a 36-year-old 3.6-mile section of Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County. (MDOT's seventh PPA.)

Mississippi Department of Transportation for a 40-year-old 9.6-mile section of State Route 16 in Yazoo County. (MDOT's seventh PPA.)

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 10-0, for a 51-year-old 3.3-mile section of State Route 210 in Armstrong County. (PennDOT's 12th PPA.)

Tennessee Department of Transportation for a 43-year-old 5.2-mile section of State Route 34 in Greene County . (TDOT's record-number 18 th PPA).

Virginia Department of Transportation for a 58-year-old 2.0-mile northbound section of Interstate 81 in Montgomery County . (VDOT's third PPA.)

Washington State Department of Transportation for a 72-year-old 2.7-mile section of State Route 2 in King County . (WSDOT's ninth PPA.)

"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. "Perpetual Pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials, ultimately leading to a truly sustainable structure that exemplifies the triple bottom line."

For additional information about each of the projects, please visit Perpetual by Performance | Asphalt Pavement Alliance (driveasphalt.org). Winning agencies are honored by their state asphalt pavement association and are presented with an engraved crystal obelisk.

