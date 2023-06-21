Old Sturbridge Village Receives AmeriCorps Grant

Museum actively seeking applicants for new education-based AmeriCorps program

STURBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Sturbridge Village has been selected by the Massachusetts Service Alliance as one of 31 Bay State organizations to receive an AmeriCorps grant. AmeriCorps is the federal agency for national service and volunteerism and provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically. Old Sturbridge Village is the first museum in Massachusetts to receive this sort of grant.

The Old Sturbridge Village/AmeriCorps program will serve elementary students across Central Massachusetts .

As the host site for an AmeriCorps program, Old Sturbridge Village is actively recruiting a diverse group of 16 dedicated, service-minded individuals to live on-site and be part of its new education-based program launching in September 2023. The AmeriCorps program will serve elementary students in after-school programs across Central Massachusetts. Corps members will work as community-based museum educators and will be responsible for developing fun and engaging hands-on lessons for students and will work directly with students in after-school and community settings.

"Old Sturbridge Village is thrilled to be partnering with AmeriCorps and the Massachusetts Service Alliance to create this new education-based program that will benefit students across Central Massachusetts," said James Donohue, President and CEO of Old Sturbridge Village. "Community based education has always been an important mission of the museum. This new program will enable us to expand our educational reach and bring the unique hands-on learning experience our museum is known for, out into the community."

About Old Sturbridge Village

Old Sturbridge Village, first opened to the public in 1946, is one of the country's oldest and largest living history museums, celebrating life in early New England from 1790-1840. It is the largest living history museum in the Northeast. Each year, more than 250,000 visitors interact with costumed historians, experience up-close demonstrations of early American trades, and meet heritage breed farm animals. Situated on 200 scenic acres, the Village is a collection of more than 40 historic buildings - including homes, meetinghouses, trade shops, working farms, restaurants, shops and three water-powered mills.

Located just off the Massachusetts Turnpike and Routes I-84 and 20 in Sturbridge, Mass., Old Sturbridge Village is open year-round, but days and hours vary seasonally. Daily admission is: $30 for adults, $28 for seniors, $15 for College Students, $15 for children ages 4-17, children 3 and under admitted free. For details, visit https://www.osv.org/plan-your-visit/.

Old Sturbridge Village is also the managing partner of Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol, R.I. Members at OSV receive reciprocal membership at Coggeshall Farm Museum.

