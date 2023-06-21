hoopla Digital Launches New Manga Experience

Digital service for libraries boosts its comics category leadership with celebrated manga titles

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one app for public libraries, is strengthening its leadership of the comics category among library digital platforms with the launch of its new manga offering.

Patrons of libraries that partner with hoopla can immediately access manga content for all ages and reading abilities. Manga, which, in Japanese, is comprised of two characters: man 漫 meaning "whimsical" and ga 画 meaning "pictures," is known for its storytelling and unique art style.

Manga is distinct from other comics styles, as it is read right to left and back to front. Understanding the importance of this experience, hoopla has updated its exclusive ActionView functionality to allow readers to be fully immersed in the action in the traditional order. hoopla's unique ActionView brings comics, and now manga, to life by taking the reader through the story panel-by-panel, allowing them to view the intricacies of the art and take in the story at their own pace.

"Interest in manga has grown globally, and we are excited to bring this category to our partner libraries and their patrons. At hoopla, we are comics enthusiasts, and being able to bring the experience of these amazing works to more people gets at the heart of our mission," said hoopla Comics and Graphic Novels Marketing Lead, Ray Barry. "Those who tap into our manga offering will see the deep respect and appreciation we have for manga creators."

These titles will be found in hoopla's expansive comics section featuring various other collections of comics and graphic novels from renown publishers. Readers can also explore hoopla's in-depth comics offerings and resources by engaging with the hoopla Graphic Novel Book Club.

At launch, hoopla's manga offering includes content from Dark Horse Comics, TOKYOPOP, Fantagraphics, Titan Comics, and Ablaze Comics, with titles coming soon from Media Do International. Media Do's initial content will include publishers Manga Classics, Saturday AM, UDON Entertainment, VAST Visual and more. The offering will grow quickly, with new titles being added weekly. By year's end, thousands of titles are expected, as well as new partnerships with prominent manga publishers.

"We are excited to make our manga content available to libraries and patrons of all ages," said Media Do International CEO Daihei Shiohama. "This partnership will fuel wider access to our manga titles and the category at large and provide an amazing array of storytelling and creativity to readers."

hoopla offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than 1.3 million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, television episodes, and more through hoopla BingePass, all with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com . hoopla is in more than 9,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

