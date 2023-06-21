EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Announces Appointment of Three Industry Specialists to Its Board

New members will apply their extensive experience working with hyperscale providers and wholesale data center operators to assist in driving strategic growth

DENVER, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the appointment of three new Operating Directors to its board: Heather Dooley, a proven expert at scaling organizations and capacity worldwide; Mark Sokol, a widely respected thought leader in networking and IT infrastructure; and Brian Mattson, an accomplished leader of engineering and construction programs for global corporations.

Heather Dooley (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Dooley steps in as Lead Operating Director to fill the role Lee Kestler vacated when he transitioned to CEO of EdgeCore in March. Kestler remains on the board in his role as CEO.

In selecting its new board members, EdgeCore searched for industry experts with extensive, relevant experience. Each was chosen for their ability to contribute to the strategic growth of the company in a specific way and is expected to work closely with the management team on value creation initiatives.

"EdgeCore is thrilled to welcome such highly qualified individuals to our board of directors," said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore. "We are confident their unique skillsets, professional experiences, and insights will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy to serve the world's largest cloud, internet and technology companies."

About Heather Dooley

Dooley has built her reputation as the go-to person for the creation of new capabilities for data center companies to scale. She is a PMO thought leader, directly supporting the growth of technology organizations across the world by providing guidance on tools and systems, learning and development programs, and business operations. Dooley has extensive experience identifying business needs, gaps, threats and weaknesses, and then building a case to solve an organization's greatest problems.

Dooley currently operates her own consultancy, HDCManagement, which provides strategic consulting across ESG, leadership development and organizational design to companies in the mission critical industry, and serves as a non-executive board member for Linesight and Cirion (formerly Lumen LATAM). Prior to this, Dooley spent over 20 years in leadership roles at New Edge Networks, Microsoft and Google, where she was responsible for growing each company's data center and IT infrastructure programs.

About Mark Sokol

Sokol has been at the forefront of networking and data center trends over the past two decades. He currently serves as a non-executive director on the board of FiberSense, and is the CTO of AtlasEdge, a data center provider focused on creating Europe's leading Edge platform. Sokol will continue to serve in these roles, in addition to joining EdgeCore's board.

Prior to joining AtlasEdge, Sokol served as the Senior Director of Infrastructure for Google across various posts in North America, APAC, and EMEA. In that role, he was directly responsible for infrastructure strategy and development, undersea cables, edge strategy, as well as site selection. Additionally, Sokol served as Google's board member at CSquared, an African infrastructure investment. Earlier in his career, Sokol worked in leadership positions at Lumen Technologies, founded two successful start-up companies, and co-founded three others.

About Brian Mattson

Mattson has over 40 years' experience leading large-scale engineering and construction programs in the semiconductor and data center industries. In 2020, he formed Viking Program Services (VPS), a consultancy providing business strategy to data center and semiconductor companies, a role he continues to occupy.

Prior to forming VPS, Mattson led two global data center organizations for Google, Infrastructure Supply Chain and Global Construction Program Controls. Before joining Google, Mattson served as Vice President of Construction for NTT Global Data Centers Americas (RagingWire), and as head of Global Data Center Construction and Infrastructure Supply Chain at Microsoft. In his early career, Mattson served as head of construction for Intel in Asia and the Americas, and was Chairman and President of a subsidiary of Micron Technology. Mattson began his career as a mechanical consulting engineer.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

Mark Sokol (PRNewswire)

Brian Mattson (PRNewswire)

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure