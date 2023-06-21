BC FLIGHT, PRIVATE JET SERVICE PROVIDER, ANNOUNCES THE 10-HOUR JET CARD AND WILL PARTNER WITH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN DETROIT

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Flight, a premier private jet service, providing jet travel to southeastern Michigan, introduces the 10-Hour Jet Card as a low-commitment option in private aviation.

BC Flight is a private jet charter service with access to aircraft – ranging from light jets like the Embraer Phenom 300 suited for quick escapes, to heavy jets like the spacious Bombardier Global 6000, intended for large groups and long distances. Offering service out of regional airports, like Oakland County International Airport (KPTK), their professional and experienced staff provide clients with concierge-level service, including itinerary arrangements, special accommodations, ground transportation, and more. BC Flight will secure the right aircraft to satisfy the customer and complete the client's itinerary request.

CEO and Founder, Thane Namy, is focused on providing a true white glove experience to clients. "Having flown privately over the years, I felt there was quite a bit more that could be added to improve the overall experience," says Namy. "A luxury travel experience goes beyond the jet", he continued. "While many operators and providers are reducing concierge-level services, we're not only providing a high level of service but including special touches individual to each client – all of which are inclusive in our competitive rates."

"Our focus continues to center around attentive and reliable service, while also lowering the cost of entry for customers," says Namy. With locations in Rochester and a nearly-completed office on-site at Oakland Pontiac Airport, this allows the BC Flight client support team to swiftly service local clients, which is another important touch point for the business. A Michigan native himself, Namy continued, "as a CEO of a communications business for 20 years prior to BC Flight, I learned that if you provide great service at a good value, Michiganders will reciprocate and reward you with continued business. I intend to offer that same value proposition to our clients."

There isn't a step along the client's journey that is left untouched by their dedicated staff. Upon arrival, a member of BC Flight's team will escort the client's vehicle directly to the aircraft. From there, the customer will step into their private jet cabin, and unwind within minutes. Complimentary refreshments like chilled champagne and a custom charcuterie board will be served, and a curated wellness care kit will be awaiting them once they board their flight. The company has partnered with one of Metro Detroit's premier specialty gourmet markets, Nino Salvaggio, to enhance the on-board experience. Working closely with their culinary experts and sommelier, BC Flight is putting thoughtful details into every element of their customer's journey.

For corporate travelers, BC Flight's offerings function as an innovative business accelerator. Company owners and CEOS can utilize the company's jet card program to stimulate growth by reinforcing employee retention and increasing time savings. From attracting seasoned executives and other top tier talent to leveraging jet travel for important executive retreats, the BC Flight Jet Card program is a useful tool that benefits both individuals and companies as a whole. "For example," explains Namy, "this jet card allows company heads to fly in and out of most US locations on the same day, and be back home in time for dinner with their families."

This summer, BC Flight will partner with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Delta Dental Pairings Party and Pro-Am. As an official sponsor, the private jet charter service is giving away a 3-hour flight on a classic light jet to one lucky amateur player attending the Pairings Party on June 27th. During the Pro Am on June 28th, BC Flight will sponsor the Closest to the Pin Contest, awarding another two winning players with a luxury gift. "As a lifelong local, I'm proud to see Rocket Mortgage and the PGA TOUR bring such wonderful talent to our community," says Namy. "I'm thrilled to support an event that makes a meaningful impact both locally and beyond, and I look forward to what the future has in store for this tournament."

The company's recently released 10-Hour Jet Card is especially attractive for those clients who fly occasionally, yet want to avoid the maintenance associated with private jet ownership. For clients who fly more often, BC Flight has 25-hour, 50-hour, and 100-hour jet cards available, fit for leisure and business travelers alike. It enables growing businesses – small to medium-sized – to leverage the benefits of private aviation without the high cost. With reliable service, competitive pricing, and one of the lowest jet card commitments available, the company is transforming private aviation into a practical, yet truly relaxing travel option.

BC Flight: 419 Golf View Lane, Rochester, MI 48309. www.bcflight.com. 248.805.8500. For press inquiries, contact corporate@bcflight.com.

About BC Flight. Based in Rochester, Michigan, BC Flight is an Air Charter Broker that provides private jet charter services to discerning clientele in Metro-Detroit and beyond. With a network of 1,000+ carriers, they are skilled in delivering the most comfortable and efficient private air experience to each client. Founded on the idea that thoughtful service begets luxury, BC Flight is redefining what it means to fly private. With true white glove service and a love of aviation at the core of their DNA, BC Flight operates under the idea that exceeding customers' expectations is the key to their success.

About the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first PGA TOUR event ever held in the city of Detroit, and has continued to make a positive and lasting impact on the city and its residents through its multi-year Changing the Course campaign, established in 2020 to end the digital divide in Detroit and ensure digital accessibility for all city residents. The Rocket Mortgage Classic was the most awarded event during the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season, being recognized for "Best Special Event" (then known as the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge) and "Best Tournament Sales" as well as being honored with the first "Fair Way Award" for its diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information is available at RocketMortgageClassic.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@RocketClassic).

