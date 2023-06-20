White Castle introduces two new Chicken Ring flavors for the summer season at an irresistible price of $3.99

White Castle will also introduce Barq's® Red Creme Soda, a new flavor exclusive to Castles nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is bringing deliciousness and value together as it unveils two new craveable Chicken Ring flavors, Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings and Spicy Buffalo Chicken Rings. The crispy, uniquely shaped Chicken Rings are made with all white meat chicken. Cravers can get the Chicken Rings at an extremely appetizing price — just $3.99 for 12 — at participating Castles.

The Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings are perfectly coated with a dusting of Hidden Valley®’s magical blend of buttermilk, garlic and special blend of herbs and spices. (PRNewswire)

White Castle introduces new Chicken Ring flavors for summer season, including The Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings.

The addition of these two exclusive flavors means there are three versions of the Chicken Rings to savor and share among family and friends. The tried-and-true Classic Chicken Ring features tender all white meat chicken on the inside and crispy breading on the outside. For fans of a little extra flavor profile, The Hidden Valley® Ranch Chicken Rings are perfectly coated with a dusting of Hidden Valley®'s magical blend of buttermilk, garlic and special blend of herbs and spices. The Spicy Buffalo Chicken Rings, like the summer season, brings the heat with cayenne pepper, vinegar, garlic and paprika.

"Summer is the season of warmth and good vibes and that's exactly what White Castle is delivering to Cravers with these delectable Chicken Rings variations," said Jamie Richardson, vice president for White Castle. "We'll also be bringing home the value for Cravers everywhere — 12 Chicken Rings for just $3.99 means you get great taste and a great deal!"

White Castle is providing Cravers a chance to always carry Chicken Rings in their pockets. A limited number of Chicken Rings inspired key rings are on sale at House of Crave.

White Castle is also delivering an exclusive drink for the summer. Cravers will be the first to enjoy Barq's® Red Creme Soda, the beverage that is one part creme soda, one part red deliciousness. It will be featured in every participating Castle's Coca-Cola FreestyleÒ beginning June 26, two months before the soda is available elsewhere.

"We're making sure Cravers stay refreshed with bold new flavors that can only be found in our Castles," said Richardson. "White Castle is always looking for unique collaborations that help us maintain our traditions but take our taste buds to brand new levels, and the Barq's® Red Creme Soda does just that."

Hidden Valley® and Original Ranch® are registered trademarks of the HV Products company and used under license by White Castle.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

Cravers will be the first to enjoy Barq’s® Red Creme Soda, the beverage that is one part creme soda, one part red deliciousness. It will be featured in every participating Castle’s Coca-Cola Freestyle beginning June 26, two months before the soda is available elsewhere. (PRNewswire)

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/White Castle) (PRNewsfoto/White Castle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle