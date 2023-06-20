"Summer Gets Bueno" by Kinder Bueno Returns with Themed Rest Stop to Help Roadtrippers Savor the Journey

Fans who pull up to the pump have the chance to receive a gas gift card, Kinder Bueno bars, and summer essentials, plus fans nationwide can win more prizes by entering the #SavorYourSummerSelfie contest

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Bueno® is kicking off the busy road trip season with the return of "Summer Gets Bueno," an annual program that helps travelers transform an ordinary road trip into an extraordinary journey. Building on the success of last year's program, "Summer Gets Bueno" helps people get to where they need to go and savor their trips by taking a crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno along for the ride.

At this year's Kinder Bueno "Summer Gets Bueno: Savor the Journey" rest stop takeover in Connecticut, fans can expect a one-of-a-kind white glove experience that makes pumping gas feel anything but ordinary. Participating fans also have the chance to receive a gift card with up to $25 worth of free gas (while supplies last), free Kinder Bueno and limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate bars, plus a slew of fun road trip necessities. Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, consumers can stop by 211 Post Road in Darien, Connecticut 06820 on Thursday, June 29 from 10:00 AM ET – 2:00 PM ET and Friday, June 30 from 10:00 AM ET – 2:00 PM ET, while supplies last.

"According to a survey by the National Confectioners Association (NationalCandyMonth.com), 94 percent of people headed on a road trip this summer will bring chocolate and candy with them. We also know that rising airline costs mean more travelers are choosing road trips over flying this summer. Back by popular demand, the "Summer Gets Bueno" program gives travelers a special trip experience that they can savor, thanks to crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno chocolate." said Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking.

Travelers will also have the chance to receive $1.00 off their purchase of a pack of Kinder Bueno or Kinder Bueno White Chocolate bars during both days at six other locations in Connecticut, all of which are great starting points for a variety of road trip locations—including:

464 N Main St, Danbury, CT 06811

419 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810

818 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804

831 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410

460 Oakland St, Manchester, CT 06042

263 Roosevelt Dr, Derby, CT 06418

In addition to the "Summer Gets Bueno" rest stop takeover, Kinder Bueno is hosting a nationwide #SavorYourSummerSelfieContest now through August 13, 2023, where consumers can enter for a chance to win an unforgettable one-week road trip experience in a custom RV, plus hundreds of other summer prizes. Entrants who are 21 years of age or older with a valid Instagram account and/or Twitter account and valid U.S. driver's license can participate from 12 a.m. ET on 4/24/23 through 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/13/23. For more information on the sweepstakes rules, please visit www.summergetsbueno.com.

Kinder Bueno is a unique chocolate with a taste experience that defies expectation, available in shareable packaging that is perfect for when you're on the go all summer long. Share your summer fun with Kinder Bueno by using #SummerGetsBueno and tagging @KinderBuenoUS.

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno is a crispy, creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. The limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate is a delicious take on the classic favorite, containing real white chocolate, creamy hazelnut filling, crispy wafer and finely decorated cocoa bits. Since launching in the U.S., Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.Kinder.com. You can also check out Kinder Bueno Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Yodice

Ayodice@golin.com

