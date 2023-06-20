HUBBLE CONTACTS UNVEILS COMPREHENSIVE REBRAND AND WEBSITE REDESIGN FOCUSED ON PERSONALIZATION, TRANSPARENCY, AND ENHANCED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

New Leadership Ushers in New Era of Making Ordering Contacts Easy

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Contacts, the leading direct–to-consumer brand providing high-value and affordable daily contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories , today announced a comprehensive rebranding effort and website redesign establishing its commitment to quality, transparency, and a seamless customer experience to deliver the easiest, most hassle-free contact lens and glasses buying experience in the world.

Informed by extensive research studies and customer insights, Hubble has revamped its user experience with approachability, accessibility, and affordability in mind. Now under new leadership, Hubble's rebrand represents its goal of making it super easy and convenient for people to buy contact lenses and glasses online. The redesigned website is user-friendly and intuitive, creating the best experience possible when shopping for eye care products.

The brand has implemented new features and policies including:

The most flexible subscription program in the contact lens category allowing customers to personalize quantity, delivery date, and refill cadence (2, 4, 6, 8 weeks)

Fuss-free cancellation option - right up until the order ships

No-hassle return and exchange policy for 14 days after delivery

Prescription renewal reminders and referrals to free online vision tests for prescription renewals by licensed eye care providers

Consistent, on time shipping for eye care delivery when needed

Real-time order status updates to give customers peace of mind that their contact lenses will arrive when they need them

Ability to download receipts for insurance reimbursement

Quick and efficient customer service via phone, email or live chat

Customer resource center (Hubble Library)

"Under our new leadership team, we have shifted our focus as a company on customer retention. We conducted research to better understand our customer's expectations and needs and we have reworked our customer experience to best fit in with their lifestyle," said Steve Druckman, CEO of Hubble Contacts. "We understand that our customers have high expectations, and we're fully committed to meeting and exceeding them. We're confident that our redesigned website will greatly enhance our customers' ability to manage their subscriptions and interact with us. We're also excited to introduce a revamped subscription portal that offers seamless personalization options."

The rebranding effort also encompasses an improved visual identity with a bold color palette, typography, creative elements, and imagery. The new design is also coming to life with an ad campaign called "See, Easy." that is being promoted across various marketing channels to generate brand awareness and drive customer engagement.

Hubble offers the first 15 pairs of daily contacts for $1, and after that it's $19.99 per eye for a fresh 30-day supply. With over 400 million contact lenses sold, Hubble has continued to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of its customers by expanding its product line along the way to include hand-assembled and affordable prescription eyeglasses ($78) and polarized prescription sunglasses ($98) that are anti-reflective, anti-glare, and scratch-resistant.

As part of the brand's continued commitment to quality and innovation, stay tuned for the introduction of new product launches made from upgraded materials with newer technologies coming soon. For more information, please visit Hubble Contacts' new website at www.hubblecontacts.com .

ABOUT HUBBLE CONTACTS

Founded in 2016, Hubble Contacts is on a mission to create the easiest, most accessible, and affordable contact lens and glasses buying experience in the world. Leveraging its vision care expertise and passion for customer service, Hubble offers high-quality, made-to-order daily wear contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories direct-to-consumers nationwide. To-date, Hubble has sold over 400 million lenses.

