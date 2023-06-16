Domino's® Announces Q2 2023 Earnings Webcast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What: 

Domino's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast



When: 

Monday, July 24 at 8:30 a.m. EDT



Where: 

ir.dominos.com



How:

Live webcast (web address above)



Contact:

Ryan Goers at ryan.goers@dominos.com

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

