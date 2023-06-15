WellBe Senior Medical Expands to Serve More than 75,000 Patients

In-Home Complete Care for Frailest Seniors Now in Six States and Growing

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical , offering CompleteCare™ for the frailest seniors, is proud to announce the expansion of its services into West Virginia, Utah, and Pennsylvania. WellBe now operated in a total of six states. With more than 75,000 patients already managed around the country, this growth marks a significant step for the company in providing high-quality care for older adults living with multiple chronic health conditions.

WellBe provides the benefits of similar expensive concierge medicine practices, but is available at no added cost as services are covered by patients' payers. This enables patients with multiple chronic conditions, often overlooked by the healthcare system, to receive the care they deserve.

"We have the unique privilege of caring for Medicare Advantage members in the comfort of their own homes, and caring for patients who have some of the most complicated health situations," said Mike Stuart, Chief Growth Officer for WellBe Senior Medical. "With this model, we're delivering more than medical care; we're providing comprehensive, empathetic, human-centered, VIP care that results in exceptional member satisfaction and improved outcomes. We're proud to expand our health plan partnerships to provide even greater access to this model for our nation's seniors."

Since its launch in 2019, WellBe Senior Medical has worked tirelessly to deliver specialized, patient-driven care to seniors in the comfort of their homes; the company's goal is to strengthen healthcare access to those most in need. WellBe helps patients manage their health proactively, feel better when illness occurs, and help educate and navigate chronic condition management – all while preparing for what's ahead in life. Through collaborations with health plans, health systems, and provider groups, WellBe brings comprehensive in-home medical care to members, including clinical assessments, acute care visits, referral coordination, private paramedic and urgent care visits, telehealth, medication management, and social work care that results in better access for seniors and higher quality outcomes. WellBe supports members every step of the way, available 24/7 with licensed medical providers who are specially trained in complex medical situations and patient-centered geriatric care.

Whether helping seniors manage their complex health conditions, navigating the healthcare system, advocating for them, or simply offering support during times of uncertainty, WellBe meets all patients' needs with respect and dignity.

With the expansion of services into six states across the country, WellBe Senior Medical is making it easier than ever for seniors with chronic health conditions to get high-quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical works with health plans to provide home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized CompleteCare™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical, please visit www.wellbe.com or call 1-855-493-5523.

