TCL Delivers Premium Home Theater Audio with New Sound Bar Lineup

Top Electronics Brand Expands its Entertainment Solutions to Offer

Bigger and Better Sound

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today announced the addition of five new premium sound bars across its Q Class and S Class product lines. Inspiring consumers to elevate their entertainment systems, TCL's innovative sound bar offering complements its award-winning TVs and pushes the limits of what home theaters are capable of.

TCL (PRNewswire)

TCL's latest sound bar line delivers dynamic audio experiences to the market by launching two new Q Class and three new S Class models. The S Class products - 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1 channel sound bars - will sport a sleek design and provide solutions for a "Home Theater, Made Simple." No matter what the room configuration, all new models have advanced features like Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced sound field. Delivering a more premium "Home Theater, Made Better" experience, two new Q Class sound bars will offer 3.1 and 5.1 channel audio solutions housed in an elegant design and feature a full suite of audio enhancements like separate tweeters and auto room calibration.

"Utilizing the best technologies for cinematic sound and leveraging more than 20 years of experience in building products for major audio and smart speaker brands, TCL's dedicated team of audio engineers has invested extensive research, development, and passion into our latest sound bar solutions. That innovation coupled with our vertical integration advantages is the formula behind our critically acclaimed TV business and we've carried that same success over to the audio side with a user experience that exceeds standards in the market," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL. "As the official TV partner of the NFL and naming rights sponsor of the TCL Chinese Theatre, we take sports and movie watching very serious and only the best picture matched with premium audio can truly deliver that stadium or theater experience in your living room."

The new Q Class and S Class sound bars are available now, delivering the powerful performance and immersion that TCL's award-winning home theater lineup is known for. Consumers also get everything needed to set up their sound system with a free HDMI cable and wall mount included in all packages.

TCL Q Class Sound Bar: Cinematic Sound. Endless Entertainment.

TCL's Q Class Premium 3.1 Channel Sound Bar (Q6310) brings the movie theater experience into homes with Dolby Audio and immersive DTS Virtual: X 3D sound. Taking audio to new heights, the Q6310 boasts 350 Watts of total audio power for room-filling sound that will immerse users in their favorite movies, TV shows, and music. Delivering a powerful audio experience with precise, high-frequency sound, every detail of movies and music complements the powerful bass that's typically reserved for high-end home theater systems with the unique built-in tweeters. A built-in center speaker ensures voices are always heard with crystal-clear clarity, even during action-packed scenes, and the wireless subwoofer with 6.5" bass speaker and bass boost provides deep, rich tones. Last but not least, auto room calibration powered by AI Sonic adjusts the sound to your unique space, allowing multi-dimensional audio that delivers depth and excitement for a more cinematic experience anywhere in the room.

Building on the features of Q6310, the outstanding performance of TCL's Q Series Premium 5.1 Channel Sound Bar (Q6510) is truly home theater, made better. In addition to 430 Watts of total audio power that fills the room with immersive sound, the Q6510 offers two rear speakers for pristine surround sound that places viewers in the middle of the action. Features like HDMI input with ARC to enable a simple, one-cable connection; Bluetooth for streaming music wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet; and full connectivity to a variety of devices are all housed in an elegant design that blends seamlessly with any interior style.

The TCL Q Class Q6310 is now available for $279.99 MSRP and the TCL's Q6510 is available for $299.99 MSRP at your favorite retailer.

TCL S Class Sound Bar: Immersive Sound. Made Simple.

The TCL S Class 2.1 Channel Sound Bar (S4210) outputs cinematic audio with just a single HDMI cable. It's home theater, made simple fueled by 200 Watts of total audio power to make movies, TV shows, and music more immersive. Theater-quality audio is made possible with Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, a wireless subwoofer with 5.5" bass speaker, HDMI Input with ARC, Bluetooth, full connectivity, and voice assistant input. Stepping up to a more powerful audio experience by building on the S4210, TCL's 3.1 Channel S Class Sound Bar (S4310) adds 240 Watts of total audio power and a built-in center speaker for clear dialog. TCL's 5.1 Channel Sound Bar (S4510) tops the S Class line with 300 Watts of total audio power and two rear speakers for true surround sound.

The TCL S Class S4210 is now available for $149.99 MSRP, the TCL S Class S4310 is available for $179.99 MSRP, and the TCL S Class S4510 can be found for $279.99 MSRP at your favorite retailer.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL