Apptio Launches Multi-cloud FinOps Innovation for Advanced Cloud Spend Planning and Optimization, Savings Automation, and Kubernetes Integration

New Apptio Cloudability capabilities provide consistent and automated cloud financial management across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus Red Hat OpenShift integration

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today launched new FinOps capabilities to its Cloudability product family, further reducing the complexity of managing and optimizing multi-cloud environments. New releases include expanded rightsizing and optimization recommendations across the major public cloud providers, integration with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, and Cloudability Savings Automation - the updated name and latest version of Cloudwiry, which Apptio acquired in January 2023.

Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio) (PRNewswire)

These innovations allow customers to deploy a consistent multi-cloud FinOps strategy and to optimize financial savings with improved visibility into resource consumption, container usage, and spending across different cloud platforms. In addition, Apptio recently announced its Cloudability Government offering, and the new Cloudability Financial Planning, currently in beta, that brings Apptio's proven financial planning and forecasting capabilities to multi-cloud deployments.

Cloud-native applications and economic pressures are driving a continued rise in public cloud usage, and, subsequently, a rise in FinOps adoption to manage growing cloud costs and complexity. This is even more imperative with the number of organizations using a multi-cloud approach rising over 40%, according to Apptio Cloudability usage data. FinOps practitioners are looking to drive value with every dollar spent by increasing efficiency and optimization and bringing visibility and control to the total cost and unit economics of running applications across cloud.

"In 2023, everyone is asking about FinOps," wrote Tracy Woo, Senior Analyst at Forrester. "Conversations almost always fall back to FinOps and the question of, 'How can we manage our spend better?' Executives have caught on to the FinOps buzz and want to know what it can do for them and their business."

"50% of companies cite overall cloud costs and visibility into those costs as their biggest business challenges, with visibility a particular issue for beginners in the cloud. Even organizations with a single cloud strategy find themselves in a multi-cloud environment when making acquisitions," said Dan Ortman, Global FinOps Practice Director at SoftwareOne, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider and Apptio strategic partner. "The ability to have consistent visibility and reporting enables them to take advantage of scale and get the most out of their collective cloud investment."

Through its improved Kubernetes integration, Cloudability surfaces container usage and spending with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS to identify areas of inefficiency or overspending, and then makes recommendations to right size utilization or save costs. This builds on the existing Cloudability capabilities with container cost management and allocation in the public cloud, with automated cluster cost mapping and intelligent resource utilization data and allocation.

Cloudability Savings Automation maximizes cloud savings by dynamically adjusting a customer's savings instruments, such as Reserved Instances, to fit the pattern of resource usage. Cloudability brings further public cloud parity with its new capabilities across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, including:

Azure Savings Plan Recommendations : Cloudability offers recommendations for Azure Savings Plan purchases, enabling customers to further analyze, strategize, and optimize cloud costs by increasing their committed spend coverage.

Google Cloud Committed Use Discounts (CUD) Recommendations: Users can adjust the scope of evaluated usage and shift the preferred coverage level up and down to match their profile. Improved visibility leads to higher CUD coverage and lower hourly rates for virtual machines.

Workload Planning (in Beta): Provides users the ability to model costs and select resources for a range of server types across Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

"Our customers are choosing to use more than one public cloud, and they want the advanced financial management capabilities we've provided on the private cloud and on-prem side across this new hybrid, multi-cloud environment," said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer at Apptio. "This release is the culmination of our team pushing the envelope of what's possible with FinOps in a multi-cloud world, and we'll continue to deliver deeper integration with container and cloud platforms with greater automation and performance."

To hear more about how Apptio is driving FinOps innovation, register for the FinOps X conference, being held in San Diego, June 27 to 30. Apptio's Senior Director of Product Marketing, Marisa Banigan, will be joined by HERE Technologies' David Van Hoeven in a session titled, "Driving Intelligent Investment Decisions with Unit Economics and Product Profitability," on June 28 at 1:10 PM PDT.

About Apptio

Apptio is the leading technology spend and value management company for financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and portfolio development resources. Apptio's mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment. Powered by Apptio's cloud platform and AI/ML data engine, Apptio's SaaS applications translate technology costs into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. Apptio applications deliver six key capabilities: cost transparency, actionable insights, planning and forecasting, usage and consumption, value management, and showback/chargeback. As a trusted leader in FinOps and Technology Business Management with thousands of customers worldwide, Apptio empowers leaders to cut costs and redirect investments to cloud innovation and digital transformation.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

All other logos, brand names, product names or organizational mentions are the trademarks or registered trademarks of those respective organizations or their subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Jas McDonald

pr@apptio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apptio