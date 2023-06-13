WesBanco Bank Earns 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence Award from America Saves

Award recognizes banks and credit unions for extraordinary efforts to promote savings during America Saves Week

WHEELING, W.Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has earned the 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence (DOSE) award from America Saves. The award is given annually to banks and credit unions that made extraordinary efforts to promote positive savings behaviors in their communities during the America Saves Week campaign.

WesBanco is one of only 15 recipients to be honored this year out of more than 3,900 organizations who participated in the 2023 campaign. This is the eighth consecutive year America Saves has recognized WesBanco for exceptional achievement.

"WesBanco is proud to partner with America Saves and to receive the Designation of Savings Excellence Award for our efforts to help people achieve their financial goals. We seek to be not only a bank but a source of comprehensive financial guidance, equipping people with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions and plan effectively for what matters most to them," said Jennifer Mott, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking, WesBanco. "Our longstanding participation in America Saves Week is an important way we join forces with organizations across the country to share the message of financial empowerment through savings."

As part of its America Saves Week activities, WesBanco promoted and enrolled individuals in its Savers program, which provides subscribers with financial literacy information from national experts. Other initiatives included financial literacy outreach programs hosted in collaboration with community organizations and the Split-to-Save program, which encourages employees to direct a portion of their regular pay to a savings goal. In addition, WesBanco actively encourages savings year-round with unique products designed to promote personal savings and through the collective efforts of its employees who dedicate thousands of hours per year to savings education programs such as Teach Children to Save and Get Smart about Credit.

"America Saves has the distinct honor of working with financial institutions that actually care about their customers and members," said Kia McCallister-Young, Director of America Saves. "That has always been a stand-out point to me, that the organizations that participate in America Saves Week go the extra mile. There is no requirement to be a part of this campaign; they're here because they WANT to be, and they believe in the message of helping their employees, constituents, and community be more financially confident. We're thrilled to be able to honor these banks and credit unions and highlight their hard work."

The 2023 America Saves Week campaign reached nearly nine million people who deposited more than $788 million into new or existing savings accounts. The DOSE award is the latest in a series of accolades for WesBanco for soundness and profitability, customer service, employer of choice and community development, including its eighth consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act rating and repeated rankings on Forbes' America's Best Banks, World's Best Banks and America's Best Mid-Size Employers lists.

About Wesbanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2023).The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About America Saves

America Saves is a campaign managed by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America that uses the principles of behavioral economics and social marketing to motivate, encourage, and support low-to-moderate income households to save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. America Saves encourages individuals and families to take the America Saves pledge and organizations to promote savings year-round and during America Saves Week . Since its inception, over 12,000 organizations have participated in America Saves Week to promote savings to their communities. Learn more at americasaves.org .

