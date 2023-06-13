Motel 6 And Studio 6 Partner With the Humane Society of the United States To Support Pet Owners In Need

Motel 6 And Studio 6 Partner With the Humane Society of the United States To Support Pet Owners In Need

Economy lodging brands donate food for more than 15,000 animals in need

DALLAS, June 13 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Economy lodging brands Motel 6, Proud Sponsor of Pets™, and Studio 6 have teamed up with the Humane Society of the United States to support the organization's More Than a Pet campaign, which works to raise awareness of the pet poverty crisis, provide financial solutions for struggling pet owners, and keep pets and their families together by increasing access to care and supplies.

Motel 6 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Motel 6) (PRNewswire)

Through the partnership, Motel 6 and Studio 6 will sponsor up to nine truckloads of pet food in areas that need it most, supplying one month of meals to 15,300 animals. The lodging brands have a long history of supporting dog and cat companions, with Motel 6 proudly allowing pets to stay for free at all locations across the country. For travelers seeking extended stay options, pets are also welcome at Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada for a nominal fee.

"We're passionate about this partnership with the Humane Society of the United States that offers loving individuals support with pet ownership – no matter their budget," said Julie Arrowsmith, president and interim CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "For those looking to spend quality time with their furry friends on the road, we'll be there to offer an affordable, clean and comfortable spot to rest and play."

Traveling pet parents can join My6, a rewards program from Motel 6, by downloading the free app today to receive 6% off their stay at Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations across the country. In addition to discounted rates, My6 members receive hundreds of other benefits across a variety of industries, including $10 off a Rover service, Chewy shop exclusives and more.

To book a stay at one of the 1,400+ Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com or www.studio6.com.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com .

About Studio 6

Studio 6 welcomes travelers in key extended stay markets in the U.S. and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios include fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. For more information, visit www.studio6.com.

About the Humane Society of the United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the HSUS takes on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries. With its affiliates, the HSUS rescues and cares for tens of thousands of animals every year. The organization fights all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind its name: A humane society.

Media Contact:

Elise Rose

(312) 918-4223

elise.rose@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motel 6