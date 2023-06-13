Lodge Cast Iron Unveils Only Line of Colorful Enameled Cast Iron Made in the USA

Celebrate being an Original with the all-new Lodge USA Enamel™ Dutch Ovens

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodge Cast Iron, a leader in cast iron cookware for over 125 years, unveils the all-new USA Enamel™ collection, a new line of American-made enameled cast iron cookware featuring Lodge's heirloom quality and innovative approach to design. Inspired by legacy and 'iconic Americana,' the unique collection of cookware is made to celebrate all the ways originality shows up in our lives.

Manufactured by skilled American craftspeople in Lodge's hometown of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, each Dutch Oven is made to stand out with design that breaks the mold — including broad handles and a just-right knob — while delivering incredible oven-to-table performance. Inspired by the heyday of American mid-century product design, the collection takes cues from everything from vintage guitars to classic cars. Every detail is thoughtfully tailored with impeccable style — including rich colors, stainless steel accents, and bold side contours — to bring American ingenuity to all kinds of cooking.

"Two years ago, we celebrated our 125th anniversary, and with USA Enamel, we are paying homage to our long-standing history, while championing the spirit of continued innovation," said Mike Otterman, CEO of Lodge Cast Iron. "It's an honor to now launch this collection which is the first-ever color enamel cookware collection made in the USA, cast and perfected in our hometown of South Pittsburg, TN."

The new collection of Dutch ovens features three colors that are unique to USA Enamel, available in four sizes, including:

Cherry On Top : A vibrant red that captures the joy of digging into a sundae piled high with sweet, playful nostalgia. Be over the top!

Cloud Nine: An energetic ivory that embodies the euphoria of a new experience, balanced with the ease and openness of a fluffy cloud. Get carried away!

Smooth Sailing: A bright blue that transports you to a place where the day-to-day can fade into the horizon. Jump on in!

The USA Enamel collection will be available beginning on June 13, 2023, exclusively on lodgecastiron.com and in our four Factory Stores in Concord, NC and South Pittsburg, Sevierville, and Pigeon Forge, TN. The Dutch Ovens, available in three quart, four and a half quart, six quart and seven and a half quart sizes, retail for $229.90 - $349.90. To learn more, visit https://www.lodgecastiron.com/.

About Lodge

Founded by Joseph Lodge in 1896, Lodge is the oldest family-owned cast iron cookware manufacturer in America. Lodge produces the largest full line of cast iron cookware in its two South Pittsburg, TN., foundries. The company has been in continuous operation for 127 years, supporting local workers, and creating cookware that brings families together for generations. For additional information on Lodge, go to www.lodgecastiron.com and @LodgeCastIron on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

