Cognitive Wellness: Spotlighting Brain Health during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest memory care provider, is recognizing Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month by encouraging people to take actions to support brain health. These actions can positively impact overall well-being, particularly among seniors.

Reed Martin, a resident at Brookdale Potomac, enjoys playing his banjo outside the community. (PRNewswire)

Much like any other part of the body, the brain must be nurtured, trained and exercised to reach its full potential. For those of advanced age, nurturing the brain becomes even more important in maintaining overall well-being.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, physical activity and nutrition are perhaps the best places to begin training the brain because blood delivers oxygen and other nutrients to the brain. Those who exercise regularly are more likely to have better memory capacity and are less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, foods that are high in antioxidants such as brightly colored fruits and vegetables, as well as Omega 3 fats found in fatty fish and vitamins are essential to good brain health.

New learnings have led to greater understanding of the brain, how it works to regenerate new cells – and even how declines in mental capacity among older persons can be slowed. Ultimately, our brains work best when regularly engaged, challenged and exercised.

Reed Martin is a 76-year-old resident at Brookdale Potomac, a Clare Bridge Memory Care Community. He is an avid bike rider who spent a lot of his life behind the handlebars of a trail bike. Even after moving into Brookdale, he would continue to ride his bike. However, when outdoor bike rides were no longer the best option, Clare Bridge Program Manager, Yvette Bravo, felt that there was something she could do to help Martin stay engaged with his lifelong hobby.

Using Martin's life story information, she learned that he used to bike along the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) canal. She and other colleagues researched the canal's route and found a video online. Bravo placed a stationary bike in front of a large television and now, Martin gets his workout in riding along the C&O Canal virtually.

The staff can see a big impact in Martin's social engagement and well-being when he is on a bike ride. "Even if he is not watching the video, he is talking to us and continues to bike. It just comes naturally for him," remarked Bravo. "He seems in his zone, in his space, which is what is important. It is meaningful for him."

Activities, including stationary bike riding, are particularly effective in stimulating the brain, because it requires physical movement, intellectual thought to contemplate the next steps, and even social exchanges with those around the resident.

Environments that are organized, social, and intellectually stimulating are conducive to strengthening the brain. Our Brookdale memory care communities feature our Clare Bridge daily path of programs; where we make a point to incorporate individual interests, passions and hobbies into daily routines. These communities feature research-based activities and a person-centered approach that's designed to help residents feel a sense of belonging and purpose, while still preserving their sense of self.

