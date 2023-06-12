Whataburger's Ultimate Recipe for Father's Day Gift-Giving

Plus 20% off at the Whatastore

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has come to love the Whatastore, providing Whataburger gear for every occasion. The new Father's Day Collection makes it easy to get the perfect gift for the dad in your life, whether he's out on the lake or just enjoying a classic #1.

To make things even easier, we're offering 20% off the Father's Day Collection in the Whatastore on June 13. Just load up your cart and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

To pair with Dad's favorite taste-tee meal, our newly designed golf gear is a hole in one. The course will know just how he likes it with the new Mint Golf Hat. Help him tee off in style with the Otterbox Golf Kit or keep his clubs looking crisp with our Day Dot Golf Head Cover. They're guaranteed to make it look like he shoots a low score, but we can not ensure this will actually be the case.

If golf isn't his game, tackle Father's Day for your favorite fisherman with a variety of new gear. Premium activewear is built for his favorite hobby, like the Whatacatch UV Tee, or go lightweight with the Magellan Outdoors Toile Sketch Print White Short Sleeve Shirt. Top things off with this majestic Magellan Outdoors Camo Lifeguard Hat that is sure to have the fish throwing themselves in dad's boat.

No matter the hobby, every Whataburger dad needs that signature orange-and-white accessory that matches everything. For the ultimate in refreshment all summer long, the Whataburger YETI stainless steel Rambler® tumblers are iconic for a reason. Grab the 30-oz stainless steel Rambler® tumbler that's designed to look just like our drink cups. This double-walled tumbler will keep his drink icy cold from the cupholder to the course.

Browse the Father's Day Collection and more gifts at the Whatastore. For photos, please click here.

