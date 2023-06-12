Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named B.J. Werzyn as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Werzyn was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

West Shore Home Founder and CEO B.J. Werzyn wins an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award (PRNewswire)

Werzyn founded West Shore Home in 2006 as a locally based home remodeling company. It now operates in 17 states with 36 locations. It is known for its convenient bath, shower, window, and door replacement in just one day. The company continues to expand nationally, with a goal to become the America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®.

Werzyn will now be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

