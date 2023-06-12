Seibu Railway Renovates Ikebukuro and Toshimaen Stations in Preparation for Opening of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo -- The Making of Harry Potter

Seibu Railway Renovates Ikebukuro and Toshimaen Stations in Preparation for Opening of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo -- The Making of Harry Potter

TOKOROZAWA, Japan, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the opening of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo -- The Making of Harry Potter (hereinafter "Studio Tour Tokyo"), Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. based in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, has completed renovation of Ikebukuro and Toshimaen stations, beginning operations of Studio Tour Tokyo Express trains with full-body wrap signage.

PR movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqusUDrlcj4

- Platforms 1 and 2 of Ikebukuro Station renovated to resemble London's King's Cross Station

At Ikebukuro Station, the gateway to Studio Tour Tokyo, Platforms 1 and 2, where trains to and from Toshimaen Station depart and arrive, have been remodeled with brick walls and navy signage, patterned after King's Cross Station in London, England. To commemorate the renovation, Warner Bros. has gifted a clock in the same design as that at King's Cross Station in the Harry Potter film series. With illustrations of subjects such as wizards and owls throughout, these platforms welcome passengers as the gateway to Studio Tour Tokyo, where they can experience the magic of filmmaking to the fullest.

Image1: The same clock as used at King's Cross Station, on Platform 1 at Ikebukuro Station

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105230/202306076204/_prw_PI7fl_IasH17X9.jpg?_ga=2.43665699.722311627.1686266754-646424222.1615447594

- Toshimaen Station renovated to resemble Hogsmeade Station, the nearest station to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Based on the concept of a station that blends imagination into everyday life, the new building at Toshimaen Station, the nearest station to Studio Tour Tokyo, features touches giving a feel of the world of magic added to a simple design, evoking a gateway between the everyday world and an out-of-the-ordinary space. The Toshimaen Station platforms feature pillars, station signage, vending machines, and other fixtures designed with a red-color scheme closely resembling Hogsmeade Station, which provides access to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The station signs feature the Studio Tour Tokyo logo as an alternate station name. A stag and doe evoking the Patronus Spirit Guardians from the Harry Potter film series adorn the station square. Patronus guards the brand-new Toshimaen Station and station square to protect passengers.

Image2: Patronus Spirit Guardians in Toshimaen Station Square

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105230/202306076204/_prw_PI5fl_1Vv1qbVM.jpg?_ga=2.249252097.722311627.1686266754-646424222.1615447594

- Fully wrapped Studio Tour Tokyo Express trains begin operations

In addition, Studio Tour Tokyo Express trains with full-body promotional wrapping, boldly decorated with the three main characters from the Harry Potter film series--Harry, Hermione, and Ron--began operating between Ikebukuro and Toshimaen stations on May 16.

Image3: A fully wrapped Studio Tour Tokyo Express train

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105230/202306076204/_prw_PI6fl_4J80FMf6.jpg?_ga=2.249252097.722311627.1686266754-646424222.1615447594

Visitors to Studio Tour Tokyo can use Seibu Railway to enjoy the Harry Potter experience through the renovated Ikebukuro and Toshimaen stations and the Studio Tour Tokyo Express even while in transit. Experience the worldview of Seibu Railway from Ikebukuro Station on the way to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo.

Detail: https://www.seiburailway.jp/railways/tourist/english/pdf/20230612_magicrailway.pdf

