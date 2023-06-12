MODERN CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT & CIO

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Capital, Inc. announces the hiring of Kris Wild as the President & CIO. In his new role, Kris will be responsible for leading the capital markets group, working with our portfolio managers, and developing new investment strategies and products aligned with the company's long-term goals and objectives. Michael Pierce, Head of Institutional Distribution, says, "We are excited to have Kris join the firm. His previous experience in capital preservation portfolio strategies and equity derivatives trading will bring added depth in the areas of portfolio optimization, hedging and risk modeling." Brad Atkins, CEO of Modern Capital, Inc added, "Kris' insights will provide a new context for customers and shareholders to connect with the firm as he builds out our research and reporting capabilities."

The MCTDX seeks to provide income and capital gains by investing a significant portion of the portfolio in closed-end funds (CEFs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Unlike some funds with a narrow mandate that can restrict the portfolio manager's inability to react to fluid market conditions, MCTDX, allows the fund's management team wide discretion. Due to a CEF's natural pricing discrepancy with its holdings, the portfolio managers look to buy funds trading at a discount to Net Asset Value (NAV). The MCTDX seeks above market income without abandoning capital appreciation. For a full description please see the fund's prospectus here.

Modern Capital is an institutional asset management company with a focus on providing investment solutions for investment advisors, non-profit entities, and pension plans. For more information about Modern Capital, visit moderncap.com.

Please read the prospectus and consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.ncfunds.com/dl/prospectus/210prospectus.pdf. Holdings are subject to change and risk.

The Fund's investments are subject to risks, including loss of the principal amount invested. The Fund may not meet its objective. The Fund is subject to the following risks: Active trading may result in added expenses, lower return, and increased tax liability. The Fund will have high portfolio turnover rates because the advisor engages in high turnover trading strategies. Closed-End Funds (CEFs) are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which the Fund will indirectly pay, resulting in duplicative fees. The underlying CEF's advisor may not meet the Fund's objective. Equity securities may experience value changes, their values may be more volatile than other asset classes' values. These value changes may result from factors affecting individual issuers, industries, or the stock market. The prospectus contains more information about the Fund's risks.

