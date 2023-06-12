The American Heart Association Hosts "A Dinner Party with Heart" to Support Nation of Lifesavers™ Initiative

Celebrities, athletes, and influencers gathered on Saturday in Los Angeles for an evening of celebration and a show of support to join the Nation of Lifesavers™ initiative.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives for all, hosted a star-studded event in celebration of the launch of their new initiative, Nation of Lifesavers™. The goal of the Nation of Lifesavers™ is to turn bystanders into lifesavers, so that in the time of cardiac emergency anyone, anywhere is prepared and empowered to become a vital link in the chain of survival and provide CPR.

The event's special guest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, cardiac arrest survivor and founder of the Chasing M's Foundation, is the first member of the Nation of Lifesavers, and serves as the National Ambassador for the movement.

Guests including Alyssa Milano (actress & activist), Austin Jones (athlete), Beau Flynn (producer), Christina Ochoa (actress), Clay Tweel (director), Dominic Sherwood (actor), Elliot Knight (actor), Geoff Stults (actor), George Byrne (artist), Jaime King (actress), Jennifer Hale (FOX NFL Sideline Reporter), Jessica Frances Dukes (actress), Joely Live (influencer), Jordan Whitehead (athlete), Josh Peck (actor), Kevin Zegers (actor), Lauren Fitzmaurice (influencer), Marcus Allen (athlete), Mikhail Mehra (producer), Raheem Morris (LA Rams Defensive Coordinator), Ronald Gladden (Jury Duty star), Ronen Rubinstein (actor), Rose McIver (actress), TJ Banks (DJ T-Jizzle), Tahj Washington (athlete), Tutu Atwell (LA Rams Wide Receiver), William Stanford Davis (actor), and Yasmine Al Massri (actress), were welcomed to the event by chief executive officer of the American Heart Association, Nancy Brown.

"Damar has turned surviving into recovery and recovery into action. We are so thankful he is lending his voice to the Nation of Lifesavers initiative because devastatingly, of the 350,000 people who have a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year – only 1 in 10 people survive," said Brown during a heartfelt speech. "Each of us has the power in our own hands to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest. We simply need to know what to do and have the confidence to act. I hope you will each think about how we can build a nation of lifesavers. Learn CPR, use your platform, make sure someone in your home knows CPR, and help people everywhere know how to respond in a cardiac emergency. Your influence can help our commitment to double the survival rate by 2030."

The event was hosted at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Find out how to join as Nation of Lifesavers at heart.org/nation.

