REVOLVE Deepens Partnership with Bolt, Tapping Omnichannel Checkout Solution to Power FWRD's First Ever Pop-Up Shop

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt , a leading checkout technology company, today announced that it will be powering checkout for FWRD's first ever pop-up shop in Los Angeles. REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) first used Bolt's Checkout Links at Revolve GALLERY during Fashion Week in New York last fall—resulting in a 35% year-over-year increase in total orders at that event—and the fashion retailer is now bringing this same inventive technology to FWRD's physical shopping experience. Shoppers will have the opportunity to interact with the brand in real life, shopping a special assortment of trending pieces curated by FWRD Creative Director and supermodel Kendall Jenner. This chapter represents the latest in the thriving relationship between REVOLVE and Bolt—and precedes the upcoming rollout of Bolt on the websites of REVOLVE and FWRD.

Bolt will offer a seamless, see now, buy now checkout for FWRD. Shoppers can simply scan a QR code to get immediately directed to a FWRD-branded checkout page, where they can purchase items with a single click. Not only does this typically result in higher conversion and reduced checkout friction, but shoppers associate their positive experience with FWRD, reinforcing their loyalty to the brand.

"As we celebrate REVOLVE's 20th anniversary this year, we're always looking to power our brand with today's most innovative technology," said Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE Group. "We expect this deepened partnership to contribute to our next phase of growth, and I'm thrilled to work closely with Bolt to further elevate the shopping experience for our customers—both online and in store."

Jonathan Tam, VP of Operations, REVOLVE Group emphasized Bolt's role in helping the brand expand its footprint to offer the best shopping experience on every surface: "We're excited to discover more ways to use in-person experiences as a vehicle to drive customer engagement online. We see opportunities to use one-click QR codes at future pop-up events, physical ad spaces, various marketing channels, or ambassador programs."

Checkout Links, a versatile omnichannel offering, can also be utilized in numerous other scenarios. Merchants have the opportunity to convert casual browsers to lifetime customers by incorporating Checkout Links into their own digital platforms, including emails, blog posts, and chat interfaces. Additionally, Checkout Links can seamlessly extend to physical settings like brick-and-mortar stores, interactive signs, trade shows, and events. In these instances, Bolt account users can conveniently make purchases with a single click by scanning a QR code. Once a shopper has created a password-less account with Bolt, its universal account network ensures that shoppers—including those using Checkout Links—will receive a frictionless, one-click checkout with any Bolt merchant. Should a particular size, color, or variation of an item be unavailable in-store, a shopper can simply scan the QR code on the item's tag and be instantly directed to the product page to effortlessly complete the purchase online.

"REVOLVE's commitment to innovation has been a key driver of its incredible growth over the past 20 years. We're thrilled to again partner with REVOLVE to power FWRD's exclusive pop-up, and we can't wait to bring a seamless shopping experience to this highly anticipated event in LA," said Bolt CEO, Maju Kuruvilla. "These curated styles and physical spaces demand an innovative checkout solution, and we look forward to using Checkout Links to help every shopper buy with shockingly simple convenience."

To experience the best IRL checkout experience, head to the FWRD pop-up where guests who check out with Bolt will receive a 10% discount. The pop-up will be open from June 9th until August 13th, 2023 at 8804 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm. Hours are subject to change for special events.

About Bolt

Bolt makes the business of checkout shockingly simple. By offering frictionless shopper recognition, account creation, and a secure, one-click checkout, Bolt helps retailers build long-term relationships with their customers and increase conversion. At the center of it all is the rapidly growing Bolt network, which connects hundreds of customer-centric retailers such as Fanatics, Revolve, and Casper to tens of millions of shoppers. Bolt's universal account network is the only solution that works within retailers' native checkouts—allowing them to keep their brands front and center while logging in more shoppers to offer a personalized shopping experience and a seamless checkout. To learn more, visit bolt.com .

About FWRD

Translating the brick-and-mortar boutique into a singular online shopping experience, FWRD transcends traditional e-commerce with its combination of best-in-class customer service and an elite roster of designers ranging from iconic Maisons de Couture to the latest emerging talents. For more information, please visit www.fwrd.com @fwrd.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

