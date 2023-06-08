bnbfinder Announces Integration with Streamline Vacation Rental Software

Newest bnbfinder partnership offers seamless experience for vacation rental owners and property managers to easily connect their listings for increased visibility and direct bookings



AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bnbfinder , the book direct marketplace focused on making travel more affordable and accessible, has announced a new integration with Streamline , the fastest-growing vacation rental property management software. The partnership connects bnbfinder to the Streamline platform via an API, creating a seamless integration experience for vacation rental owners and property managers. This collaboration makes it easy for bnbfinder customers to load their property's content, display their rates and availability, and enables them to easily take more direct bookings.

"bnbfinder and Streamline share the same mission in that vacation rental owners and property managers should be empowered with the best technology solutions so they can operate as efficiently as possible and become more profitable," said Eric Goldreyer, Founder and CEO of bnbfinder. "We're excited to be teaming up with Streamline and looking forward to continuing our work together to make it easier, and cost-effective, for everyone to benefit from the growing vacation rental market."

As a book direct marketplace with a more than 25-year history connecting travelers with unique places to stay, vacation rental owners and property managers turning to bnbfinder get to enjoy a platform that:

Has no commissions, processing or service fees

Is easy to connect

Promotes their brand

Allows them to own the guest relationship

Requires no commitment or contract



"We're thrilled to partner with bnbfinder, a company that has not only been a leader in the vacation rental sector for years, but also has an incredibly impressive team of industry veterans," said Michael Hill, Director of Technology Operations, Streamline. "Our collaboration with bnbfinder provides an opportunity for our customers to market their properties more efficiently and establish guest relationships directly."

About bnbfinder

bnbfinder is the fast-growing book direct vacation rental marketplace where hosts and guests can connect with each other more easily. Based on our flat, low monthly subscription model, we've eliminated the hefty service fees allowing property owners and managers to enjoy a substantial increase in income. Always free to travelers, people are also turning to bnbfinder as an alternative platform for discovering their next unique stay and save up to 20% in booking fees. With more than 25 years of experience connecting travelers with vacation rentals, bnbfinder is where travel becomes more affordable and accessible. To learn more, head over to bnbfinder.com .

About Streamline

Built by property managers for property managers, Streamline Vacation Rental Software is smart, modern, powerful, and a true all-in-one enterprise platform. With more than a decade of innovation and proven excellence, Streamline's cutting-edge solution enables companies to streamline operations and maximize their profits. Streamline has quickly become an industry leader, raising the bar in property management technology. More than just a software, Streamline is a long-term business solution formulated by property managers to solve their evolving needs. To learn more, visit streamlinevrs.com .

