Jameco Electronics and MEAN WELL Power Up African Youth with STEMpower Donation

BELMONT, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameco Electronics, a trusted source for electronic components around the world, is teaming up with power partner MEAN WELL to power up African youth with a $56,000 donation to STEMpower. STEMpower is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to disadvantaged youth in Africa.

We're thrilled to join forces with MEAN WELL to bring quality STEM education to students in Africa

Jameco, founded in 1973, is an authorized distributor for hundreds of leading electronic component brands and is well-known for its price-alternative house brand products. MEAN WELL, a leading provider of power supplies for industrial automation, medical and other industries, has supported Jameco's initiatives since 2018.

As leaders in the electronic components industry, both organizations share a deep commitment to giving back. By joining forces with STEMpower, they are helping young people in Africa gain the education and skills needed to pursue careers in STEM fields.

"Our team members are passionate about empowering youth to make the world a better place, and we're thrilled to join forces with MEAN WELL to bring quality STEM education to students in Africa," said Jameco CEO James Farrey. "We believe that increased access to resources and opportunities will enable the youth of Africa to develop their skills and pursue STEM-related fields."

The donation will fund the purchase of STEM-focused classroom equipment such as computers, tools, and learning materials, as well as the building of STEM-focused classrooms in parts of Africa.

Jameco Electronics was founded in 1973 and is located in Belmont, California. An authorized distributor for hundreds of electronic component brands, Jameco is well-known for its price alternative house-brand products. Jameco is dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and providing customers with the best inventory at the best prices.

