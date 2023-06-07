CloudCover® and MEF Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover® is pleased to announce CloudCover's MEF membership as well as MEF and CloudCover engaging a strategic alliance to provide MEF members network-centric cybersecurity threat prevention utilizing CloudCover's millisecond machine intelligence. MEF will leverage CloudCover's unique generative-AI abilities to provide MEF members with enhanced cyber risk analytics that also include advance risk control to help enable managed services providers as they engage CloudCover's future cybersecurity insurance system and methods.

CloudCover offers a unique SASE service, that while it can be compared to XDR in some cases, it offers a new SASE security-as-a-service never before seen in the market. The strategic technology will enhance MEF's approach to cyber risk ratings, embedded risk control and risk management standards available for its 250+ members consisting of global telco service providers and large enterprises as they support the market needs for security across their network-as-a-service offerings.

For CloudCover, this alliance expands the company's offering to include telco service providers - yet another partner's endorsement of the scale and effectiveness of the XDR/SASE technology platform. In this ground-breaking industry first, CloudCover integrates and supports next generation firewall performance with full inspection, decryption, classification and threat prevention at line rate speed.

MEF is one of the largest global industry associations of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. The alliance follows the announcement of CloudCover's strategic partnership with one of the world's reinsurance leaders – Munich RE. Munich RE underwrites and reinsures CloudCover's $1M Ransomware Warranty which is enabled by CloudCover's breakthrough millisecond generative-AI security which will be made available to MEF and its members. This platform offers a key benefit for the cyber insurance market in the form of real-time secure active risk control which helps establish a zero-false positive accurate risk control model for the insurance industry to help improve their underwriting profit while reducing cyber claims.

About MEF

MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. MEF Contact: Melissa Power - pr@mef.net

About CloudCover

CloudCover is a full-telemetry AI-generative XDR/SASE platform which has reimagined how cybersecurity can protect network infrastructure. By delivering the most advanced extended network prevention solution that eliminates malware threats at accelerated microsecond response speeds, CloudCover offers a network-centric embedded cybersecurity platform that addresses risk aware, risk control, and risk transfer in real time. CloudCover clients are offered a unique cybersecurity insurance solution that is available for enterprise and associations who are finding it difficult to access affordable cyber insurance today. Learn more, follow CloudCover on LinkedIn and visit https://cloudcover.cc

