AFFINITYX INTRODUCES AN AI-POWERED CHAT TOOL TO STREAMLINE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

ELGIN, Ill., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffinityX, a global partner for building, deploying, and scaling creative and marketing campaigns across digital and print platforms for businesses of all sizes, has announced that as part of their ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions and support, they are proud to launch Chat to Conversion , a generative AI-powered tool designed to help businesses engage with customers and track conversions across multiple channels, 24/7.

Today's customers demand seamless and tailored experiences, which means local businesses currently face the challenge of engaging with customers across multiple touchpoints and channels during all times of the day and need intelligent solutions for customer engagement and conversion tracking beyond traditional website forms.

With Chat to Conversion, businesses can easily engage with their customers in real-time, converting casual visitors into leads and customers. The tool leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) to provide responses to questions based on content found on the website, helping businesses streamline customer engagement and support, and providing a seamless experience for users across the business website, SMS, Facebook, Google Business, and phone calls while capturing valuable lead information and freeing up staff to focus on higher-level tasks. In addition, Chat to Conversion offers channel-specific customer experiences to create unique customer engagement touchpoints, helping local businesses continually optimize their customer experiences and turn conversations into conversions.

Key Features and Benefits of the Tool Include:

Integrations across multiple channels (Website, Facebook, voice, SMS, and Google Business)

Channel-specific customer experiences

Knowledge base configured for the accurate details of your business

Increased efficiencies in customer communication and lead capture

Unlimited customer conversations handled at once, 24/7

Real-time tracking in a unified inbox

"We are proud to introduce Chat to Conversion as the latest addition to our suite of innovative solutions," said AffinityX's head of Product Marketing, Amanda McGinnis. "Our goal is to provide the best customer experience possible and this tool enables our clients to help local business make their conversations with customers easier and more productive."

Chat to Conversion is a cost-effective way for local businesses to increase the efficiency and quality of customer interactions, improving customer engagement, offering better lead qualification processes, enhancing user experiences, and increasing conversions. It is available for companies looking to streamline their digital marketing efforts and drive sales. Visit the Chat to Conversion website for details.

CONTACT: Amanda McGinnis

VP Product Marketing, AffinityX

amcginnis@affinityx.com

(847) 930-3200

