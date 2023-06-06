VIDAA, THE SMART TV OPERATING SYSTEM POWERING HISENSE, AND PARAMOUNT PARTNER TO BRING PARAMOUNT+ TO VIDAA VIEWERS IN CANADA AND LATIN AMERICA

Paramount+ Mountain Of Premium Entertainment Including Originals, Movies, And Live Sports Are Now Available On Smart TVs Powered By VIDAA

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDAA, the leading smart TV OS powering Hisense, Toshiba, and other leading regional OEM brands, and Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) announced today a new partnership to bring Paramount+ to smart TVs powered by VIDAA in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil.

Starting today, VIDAA viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Canada can access Paramount+ extensive library of original content, blockbuster movies, live sports, and more on their smart TVs. The expanded partnership builds on VIDAA's initial launch of Paramount+ on VIDAA devices in the US in May 2022.

"We are thrilled to partner with VIDAA to bring Paramount+ to millions of smart TV viewers in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil," said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+ "The deal is an incredible opportunity to get Paramount+ popular content, characters, and franchises available to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to investing in customer choice."

Nick Ruczaj, Vice President: Global Head of Content & Business Development at VIDAA states, "Canada and Latin America are incredibly important markets for VIDAA and we couldn't be more excited to be onboarding Paramount+ for our audiences. VIDAA's focus and mission continues to be that of serving our audiences with the most diverse and highest quality content available. We are proud to offer them Paramount+'s amazing lineup of originals, movies, and live sports that will satisfy their entertainment needs. This in turn helps support our OEM partners as well as creating more comprehensive advertising solutions for those looking to reach and engage audiences, whether that be locally, nationally, or globally."

Paramount+ provides a broad slate for the whole family, spanning new and exclusive Paramount+ originals, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from Paramount's world-renowned brands and production studios, offering the best from international exclusive titles and local content.

Thanks to the partnership, VIDAA viewers will be able to enjoy Paramount+ content including YELLOWSTONE, TV's #1 hit series in the US; 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren; DEATH'S ROULETTE (UNO PARA MORIR), a Spanish-language suspense thriller and directorial debut of Colombian actor-producer Manolo Cardona; RABBIT HOLE, the drama series starring Kiefer Sutherland as a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage; TULSA KING, the Taylor Sheridan-created and Sylvester Stallone-starring series following New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma; THE FAMILY STALLONE, docu-reality where Stallone, his three daughters, and wife offer a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families; and TOP GUN: MAVERICK, the highest-grossing global film of 2022 – among others.

VIDAA viewers in Latin America will also be able to access Paramount+ live sports coverage, including the English Premier League in Mexico and Central America, the CONMEBOL Libertadores cup across all Latin America and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana in Brazil.

Paramount and VIDAA are long term partners: recently, the two companies have extended their global deal to bring Pluto TV branded button on VIDAA's TV remote controls in Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK, making it even easier to stream thousands of hours of entertainment for free on Pluto TV, the leading free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service from Paramount.

The partnership with Paramount+ is part of VIDAA's global expansion strategy and its commitment to providing its viewers with the best content available. In 2023, VIDAA has also added several other popular apps to its platform.

