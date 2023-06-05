ESSENTIA® WATER PARTNERS WITH HOUSE WINE TO RELEASE NEW WATER + ROSÉ COMBO BOX

Fans can purchase the exclusive 2-in-1 offering for a limited time, just in time for rosé season

ARLINGTON, Va., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to hydrate, sip and savor the summer because your favorite 2-in-1 beverage duo is back! Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., has partnered with House Wine for the second consecutive year to bring fans a new, limited-edition Water + Rosé box – a side-by-side combo of Essentia Water and House Wine Rosé.

A fresh take on last year's first-of-its-kind Water + Wine box, this exclusive dual offering was designed distinctly for summer. With the equivalent of eight standard 750ml bottles of House Wine Rosé and 32 (8 oz.) glasses of Essentia Water, this convenient boxed combo is ready for your next pool party, picnic, sunset soiree, or roof deck happy hour.

"Nothing feels more like summer than enjoying a chilled beverage on a hot day and the Water + Rosé box takes that experience to a whole new level," said Zola Kane, Head of Marketing at Essentia Water. "Whether you're sipping on House Wine or hydrating with Essentia, it's the perfect way to stay refreshed, and it tastes great too – our consumers consistently tell us we have the best-tasting water!"

The Perfect Combination for Summer Hosting

Summertime is ripe with reasons to celebrate – from National Rosé Day on June 10, to Summer Solstice on June 21, to Fourth of July and beyond. Luckily, the Water + Rosé box is a functional (not to mention delicious) all-in-one beverage combo, offering hosts a way to help quench guests' thirst throughout the sunny season.

House Wine Rosé will greet your taste buds with notes of watermelon, strawberry and raspberry, which slowly float away to a crisp and dry finish. When paired with the clean, smooth taste of Essentia's Overachieving H2O in this side-by-side format, the box creates an instant water and wine station that keeps you hydrated all summer long.

"Last year's Essentia Water + House Wine collaboration was such a hit for the holidays, we just knew we had to bring it back with a summer spin," said Alex Evans, Chief Marketing Officer at House Wine. "At House Wine, we're passionate about creating easy-to-enjoy wines that bring people together without sacrificing quality. We love this collaboration with Essentia because it helps bring those goals to life."

Water + Rosé boxes go on sale on Monday, June 26 for $45.99 at originalhousewine.com/essentia/. Limited quantities will be available on a first come, first served basis and ship for free while supplies last.

Essentia Water's Premium Offerings

Summertime and hydration go hand-in-hand. Essentia Water's 2 Gallon Box, developed in response to consumer demand for large-format offerings, is perfect for groups – making it a must-have for your next backyard barbeque, camping trip and more. The external box can easily be toted to all sorts of events and is 100% recyclable, while the inside uses 80% less plastic than the equivalent volume from bottles.

Ready for refreshment during a long day of fun in the sun? Explore all of Essentia Water's convenient offerings and learn where you can find them by visiting essentiawater.com.

About Essentia Sub, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you, starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States and is the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*Based on national sales data (SPINS/IRI/WFM L52 WKS). Period ending 8/07/22.

About House Wine:

House Wine is approachable and unpretentious. It's a wine you can enjoy for all occasions. Originally created in 2004 by acclaimed winemaker Charles Smith – who partnered with and later sold House Wine to Precept Wine in 2009 – House Wine was designed with the goal of providing maximum quality and value in a minimalist package. Today, Winemaker Hal Landvoigt continues driving its irreverent spirit by traveling the world to source the finest grapes and cultivate its uniquely unpretentious style. In 2021, House Wine became the first wine brand and product to win the Wine Enthusiast's Social Visionary of the Year Award. House Wine cans, since launching in 2017, continue to delight with new flavor innovations and steady growth. For more information: www.originalhousewine.com.

