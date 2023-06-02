Zhihu Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2023

BEIJING, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) ("Zhihu" or the "Company"), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "AGM") at 10:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 30, 2023 at Room Landing, Floor 1, Zone B, China Industry-Academy-Research Achievement Transformation Center, No. 18A Xueqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the AGM (the "AGM Notice"). The AGM Notice and the form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company's website at http://ir.zhihu.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares ("ADSs") vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 30, 2023, Hong Kong time, are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof, and, as applicable, the Class A Meeting or the Class B Meeting. Holders of record of ADSs as of the close of business on May 30, 2023, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must give voting instructions to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary of the ADSs.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's website at http://ir.zhihu.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

