StarCharge to Showcase Innovative EV Charging and Energy Solutions at Smarter E Europe

MUNICH, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its global expansion strategy, StarCharge is actively participating in various industry events and exhibitions this 2023. StarCharge, will booth in the Smarter E Europe, at Hall C3.160 from June 14 to 16, 2023 in Messe München, Germany.

"At StarCharge, we are passionate about driving the transition to a sustainable and electric future," said Echo, Chairlady at StarCharge, "We believe that The smarter E Europe 2023 provides the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and showcase our industry-leading total energy solutions, including smart charging and energy hardware, reliable software, and worry-free services."

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, the need for efficient and reliable EV charging infrastructure becomes paramount. StarCharge is at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art charging solutions that cater to the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, StarCharge aims to shape the future of EV charging.

With the global shift towards renewable energy and sustainable practices, there is a growing demand for efficient energy solutions that enable consumers to harness clean power and reduce their carbon footprint. StarCharge has been at the forefront of the EV charging industry, and now the company is expanding its portfolio to include comprehensive energy solutions for residential and commercial applications.

StarCharge took its first exhibition from May 29-31 at Adnec, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in the EVIS Summit, visitors experienced interactive demonstrations, explored cutting-edge charging solutions, and engaged with the company's knowledgeable team of experts. These events provide excellent platforms for StarCharge to engage with industry professionals and highlight the advancements, we are also excited to extend an invitation to the EVIS and The Smarter E Europe 2023 at Hall C3.160, where we will unveil our latest products and demonstrate our commitment to shaping a greener future of electric mobility and energy.

Full Power Range Charging Products

StarCharge proudly presents a comprehensive lineup of charging products that cover the entire power range spectrum. From compact chargers for personal use to high-capacity solutions for commercial applications, their products meet the varied needs of electric vehicle owners and charging station operators alike. Each product is designed with quality, reliability, and user convenience in mind.

Photovoltaic-Energy Storage-Charging-Discharging Solution

StarCharge's innovative energy solution integrates the latest advancements in photovoltaic technology, energy storage systems, and charging infrastructure. By combining these elements seamlessly, they provide a complete cycle of energy generation, storage, charging, and discharging. This integrated approach enables customers to harness solar power efficiently, store excess energy, charge electric vehicles, and even discharge energy back to the grid when needed.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a global leading provider of EV charging solutions and energy solutions. With a strong commitment to sustainability, StarCharge aims to revolutionize the way we charge and power electric vehicles , enabling a cleaner and greener future. For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com.

