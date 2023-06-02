Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), BWX Technologies Inc.DISH (NYSE:BWXT), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), Dropbox Inc. (NASD:DBX), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASD:ZI) and WESCO Intl Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will replace Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:WLY), Sunpower Corp. (NASD:SPWR), Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT), Fulton Financial Corp. (PA) (NASD:FULT), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), SiTime Corp. (NASD:SITM), and Navient Corp. (NASD:NAVI) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing PetMed Express Inc. (NASD:PETS), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASD:CMTL), Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:EGRX), Children's Place Inc. (NASD:PLCE), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM), LivePerson Inc. (NASD:LPSN), Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI), DMC Global Inc. (NASD:BOOM), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), and Zumiez (NASD:ZUMZ) respectively.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC), CarGurus Inc. (NASD:CARG), Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC), Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASD:PECO), Schrodinger Inc. (NASD:SDGR), and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASD:UFPT) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE), Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG), Inogen Inc. (NASD:INGN), Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), FARO Technologies Inc. (NASD:FARO), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:CARA) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 19, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Palo Alto Networks PANW Information Technology

S&P 500 Deletion DISH Network DISH Communication Services June 19, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Berry Global Group BERY Materials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition BWX Technologies BWXT Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Crown Holdings CCK Materials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Doximity DOCS Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Dropbox DBX Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Graphic Packaging Holding GPK Materials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Ovintiv OVV Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Planet Fitness PLNT Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Addition WESCO Intl WCC Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition ZoomInfo Technologies ZI Communication Services

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Dana DAN Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Douglas Emmett DEI Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Fulton Financial (PA) FULT Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Ingevity NGVT Materials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion John Wiley & Sons WLY Communication Services

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Macerich MAC Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Navient NAVI Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion SiTime SITM Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Sunpower SPWR Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO Consumer Discretionary June 19, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Artisan Partners Asset Mgt APAM Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition California Resources CRC Energy

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition CarGurus CARG Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Dana DAN Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition DISH Network DISH Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Douglas Emmett DEI Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Fulton Financial (PA) FULT Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Ingevity NGVT Materials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition John Wiley & Sons WLY Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Macerich MAC Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Moelis & Co MC Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Navient NAVI Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Phillips Edison & Co PECO Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Schrodinger SDGR Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition SiTime Corp SITM Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sunpower Corp SPWR Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition UFP Technologies UFPT Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Big Lots BIG Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cara Therapeutics CARA Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Children's Place PLCE Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Comtech Telecommunications CMTL Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cutera CUTR Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion DMC Global BOOM Energy

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Douglas Elliman DOUG Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion FARO Technologies FARO Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Gannett Co GCI Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Genesco GCO Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Inogen INGN Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion LendingTree TREE Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion LivePerson LPSN Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion PetMed Express PETS Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Rayonier Advanced Materials RYAM Materials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Tredegar TG Materials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Zumiez ZUMZ Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices