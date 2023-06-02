More Than 500 Grads Celebrate Commencement at PCOM

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 students from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) celebrated the culmination of years of hard work and dedication at the College's 132nd commencement ceremony on May 19 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

More than 500 students from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated commencement on May 19, surrounded by friends, family, faculty and staff. (PRNewswire)

PCOM Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Kenneth J. Veit, DO '76, MBA, FACOFP, began by welcoming the graduates and their families to the combined ceremony, the first commencement in the College's history inclusive of all academic programs.

"Today, as we participate in this age-old tradition, we come together to celebrate all of our graduates," said Veit. "You are well prepared and ready for the next step in this lifelong journey."

Jay S. Feldstein, DO '81, president and CEO of PCOM, reminded the assembled graduates of all they had overcome to get to this culminating event, but was not without optimism for the future. "I want you to remember this as you leave here today: You are poised to lead in a world of continuous change," he said. "You are empowered to effect change and to grow from it."

Keynote speaker Arthur L. Caplan, PhD, medical bioethicist, professor and author, delivered this year's commencement address. Caplan is the author or editor of thirty-five books and over 850 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He is also one of the founding members of the National Marrow Donor Program which manages the Be The Match Registry of volunteer stem cell donors, among numerous other personal and professional accomplishments.

His speech focused on the important role the graduates will play in ensuring their patients – and the public – have accurate information about the health of themselves and their communities. "I hope you stick together, and fight together, for the future of medicine, health care, and science," said Caplan. "We are under some tough times right now, and I think pulling together is the way forward."

The Class of 2023 is a diverse group of health professionals with 274 doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO), 12 clinical psychologists (PsyD), 49 biomedical scientists (Biomed), seven forensic scientists, 51 physician assistants (PA), 20 school psychologists (PhD), two educational psychologists (PhD), 29 mental health counselors (MHC), 12 licensed professional counselors (LPC), and 52 masters-level students in applied positive psychology, applied behavior analysis, educational specialist, organizational development and leadership, public health management, and school of psychology.

To view the live-streamed ceremony, visit PCOM's YouTube page.

About Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM operates three campuses (PCOM, PCOM Georgia and PCOM South Georgia) and offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, mental health counseling, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. PCOM students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations. For more information, visit pcom.edu or call 215-871-6100.

PCOM Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCOM) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine