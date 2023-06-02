Dragonfly Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 DF1001 Monotherapy Dose Escalation Results at ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting

An oral presentation titled "Phase 1/2 Study of DF1001, an Immune Modulating TriNKET® Targeting HER2, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Phase 1 DF1001 Monotherapy Dose Escalation Results" will be provided by Howard Safran, MD during the ASCO Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Session on June 4th.

WALTHAM, Mass., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced an oral presentation of Phase 1 DF1001 Monotherapy Dose Escalation Results scheduled on Sunday June 4, from 11:45 - 11:57 a.m. The presentation will be in the Arie Crown Theater at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago for the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting. The presentation, ASCO Abstract 2508, will be given by Howard P. Safran, MD, Chief of Hematology/Oncology at the Lifespan Cancer Institute and Medical Director for the Brown University Oncology Group. Dr. Safran is a lead investigator on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the DF1001 TriNKET®, a first-in-human study exploring the safety, tolerability, and preliminary biological and clinical activity of DF1001, an immunotherapy targeting HER2 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to presenting our DF1001 Phase 1 study results at ASCO," said Joseph Eid, MD, President of Research and Development at Dragonfly Therapeutics. DF1001 is a first-in-class immune modulating TriNKET targeting HER2 that drives immune activation in solid tumors. DF1001 is also being evaluated in combination with nivolumab or nab paclitaxel. Clinical trial sites are open in the U.S., France, Belgium, Denmark and The Netherlands. Additional information about the trial, including eligibility criteria, can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04143711).

About DF1001

DF1001 is an investigational first-in-class drug candidate that targets natural killer (NK) cells and T-cell activation signals to co-activating NK receptors, where NKG2D and CD16 co-stimulation yields distinctive and potent NK cell activation. DF1001 is being evaluated in adult patients for the treatment of advanced solid HER2-positive tumors. DF1001 was discovered and developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET Platform. DF1001 has the potential to stimulate effective anti-tumor immunity in patients who are not eligible or not adequately responding to current therapies. DF1001 is the most advanced in a pipeline of TriNKETs that Dragonfly is developing to address high unmet needs for patients across a broad range of disease areas.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies that use its novel bispecific antibody technology to harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. In addition to its wholly-owned clinical assets and multiple assets in the clinic with partners, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly-owned preclinical candidates developed using its proprietary platforms as well as productive collaborations with Merck, AbbVie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb, in a broad range of disease areas.

For more information visit:

www.dragonflytx.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc./

https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.