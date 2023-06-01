Tootl Welcomes New Head of Franchise Development to Leadership Team

Franchising Titan Jeff Mathews Joins the Non-Emergency Transportation Brand as the Senior Director of Franchise Development

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tootl Transport, the non-emergency medical transportation company that will be providing the country with reliable wheelchair accessible rides, recently welcomed Jeff Mathews to the team as Senior Director of Franchise Development. Mathews is thrilled to be joining the team to help assist in recruiting the right partnerships for this emerging brand to help bring accessible, quality transportation to communities throughout the country.

(PRNewswire)

With an extensive background working with both emerging and large brands in the franchising space, Mathews will be an incredible asset in helping to shape the future of Tootl by cultivating strong partnerships for the brand with prospective franchisees that will ultimately create mutual success.

"The relationships I build through working in franchising extend beyond just work for me," said Mathews. "I value the investment that prospective franchisees are looking to make and my goal with every franchise we award is to find the best fit for the individual as well as the brand. I'm eager to find franchisees that are passionate about giving back to their community in a meaningful way and to help Tootl expand their reach and impact."

Mathews has over 20 years of experience working in the franchise industry across several different brands. He spent five years working with Neighborly Brands (formerly The Dwyer Group), and nine years as the Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at 9Round and has played a significant role in their growth. Mathews was immediately interested in working with Tootl when he heard what a life changing concept Tootl is and the impressive collaboration of franchise industry veterans who are working to bring the brand to cities throughout the U.S.

"After a meeting with the Tootl team, I knew that I wanted to be a part of the company," continued Mathews. "I was blown away by the founders' commitment to bettering the lives of people and thoroughly impressed by the team of industry experts working along with them to help make their dream a reality. I really believe in the vision and promise of Tootl and am eager to help find the right franchisees to join us on our mission."

Tootl's roots go back to 2012, when founder, Michelle Dacy, noticed how challenging it was to get her own grandmother to the numerous doctor's appointments and other necessary errands. She later established her own wheelchair accessible transportation company, which grew each year in revenues with clients across the entire Chicagoland area.

With no direct competitors at the national brand level, strong growth potential and low-overhead in the booming Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) sector, the innovative concept caught the attention of well-known experienced franchising industry veterans Steve Greenbaum and Brad Fishman, who are backing the franchising effort as investors and advisors. Greenbaum and Fishman helped the Dacy's rebrand to Tootl and launch a second location in Milwaukee in 2021, which exceeded all business expectations even during the peak of COVID.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to work alongside Jeff to help support Tootl as we begin our expansion journey," stated Greenbaum. "The experience he brings from his work in the franchise industry and his commitment to cultivating successful partnerships are exceptional assets to the brand. His addition to the team will allow us to find the right franchisees needed to help continue expanding Tootl's reach to new communities throughout the country.

Tootl is seeking both single and multi-unit franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit, great interpersonal and organizational skills and a strong desire to serve their communities. Experience in the health care industry is a benefit since Tootl works with a variety of senior care facilities, case managers and healthcare professionals, but it is not a requirement. Unlike more expensive traditional brick and mortar businesses, including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Tootl franchise is between $78,400-$97,400.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit tootlfranchising.com.

About Tootl Transport

As the nation's first special needs non-emergency transportation concept, Tootl is committed to providing individuals with temporary or permanent mobility and cognitive challenges with the safe, reliable and comfortable rides they need. The brand has seen success with their two corporate locations in Milwaukee and Chicago, and are looking to award up to 20 franchise territories in 2023, choosing to focus on streamlining operations in their first year of franchising. Tootl approaches their business, employees and customers through TREK, which stands for their core values of Trust, Respect, Empathy and Kindness. With a low-risk low investment business model, Tootl is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs who are looking to break into the franchising space while providing a necessary and meaningful service to the underserved members of their community. For more information, visit www.ridetootl.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tootl Transport