S&P Global Sustainable1 appoints Chris Heusler as President and Dr. Richard Mattison as Vice Chair

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today the appointment of Dr. Richard Mattison to the newly created role of Vice Chair of S&P Global Sustainable1 and the appointment of Chris Heusler as President of S&P Global Sustainable1. Prior to this appointment, Chris Heusler held the role of Chief Commercial Officer of S&P Global Ratings and Dr. Mattison held the role of President of S&P Global Sustainable1.

New S&P Global Sustainable1 mark (PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Sustainable1) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Richard Mattison and Chris Heusler will report into Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings and Executive Sponsor of S&P Global Sustainable1.

"I am delighted to be appointed as Vice Chair of S&P Global Sustainable1 and to be working closely with Chris in his new role as President," said Dr. Richard Mattison, Vice Chair, S&P Global Sustainable1. "S&P Global Sustainable1 has been at the forefront of cutting edge innovation, analytics and thought leadership, bringing together core assets from across S&P Global. This is a key moment for the global discussion on climate and sustainability and there is a growing market need for comprehensive analysis on risks and opportunities to inform decision making. I look forward to building on this significant platform to support the market as it grows and evolves."

In his new role as Vice Chair of S&P Global Sustainable1, Richard will spearhead market engagement to drive S&P Global's leadership positioning on sustainability, continue to lead market innovation, develop critical research and thought leadership and engage with market participants, policy makers, regulators and standard setting bodies.

Launched in April 2021, S&P Global Sustainable1 is the centralized source of sustainability intelligence, products and solutions. This comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth sustainability intelligence provides market participants with expansive insight on business risk, opportunity, and impact to support their strategic decision making.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as President, S&P Global Sustainable1 and to be working alongside Richard to be driving new opportunities, innovation and growth to support our clients," said Chris Heusler, President, S&P Global Sustainable1. "More than ever market participants are looking to high quality data, advanced analytics and dynamic new solutions to support them as they navigate the evolving sustainability landscape. S&P Global Sustainable1 plays a vital role in ensuring the provision of the breadth and depth of sustainability insights and products being sought by our clients."

As President of S&P Global Sustainable1, Chris will lead the organizational strategy to drive growth and innovation, alongside working closely with S&P Global's divisions to enable and ensure collaboration focused on delivering quality and value for S&P Global's clients for their existing and emerging sustainability priorities.

"We launched S&P Global Sustainable1 to help our clients navigate the critical intersection between sustainability and business performance and to inform the sustainable growth strategies of our customers," Martina Cheung, President, S&P Global Ratings and Executive Sponsor, S&P Global Sustainable1 said. "Over the past two years, the demand for sustainability solutions and insights has continued to accelerate and grow. Richard's two decades of leadership across the sustainability landscape and Chris' knowledge of global markets and deep commercial acumen will position Sustainable1 for continued growth and success."

Joining S&P Global Sustainable1 as President, Chris Heusler brings significant leadership and commercial experience, having held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Global Ratings for over seven years. In this role, Chris led the global commercial strategy for the world's leading provider of independent credit risk research, driving innovation to develop and promote new products and services, support market engagement and ensure delivery for clients. In this role, Chris was the key lead for the commercial strategy for the Shades of Green integration, following its recent acquisition by S&P Global Ratings.

Appointed to the new role of Vice Chair, Dr. Richard Mattison brings over two decades of expertise and experience as a global leader in sustainability. Richard has driven key innovations, led Trucost and Sustainable1 and acted as a key adviser to market participants, institutions and governments on how to integrate ESG, climate change and natural capital analysis into their decision making. Richard was a member of the EU High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, whose recommendations that have now been adopted as part of Europe's Sustainable Finance Action Plan, and is a member of the Taskforce on Nature Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and advisor and board member of several other initiatives.

About S&P Global Sustainable1

S&P Global Sustainable1 is the central source for sustainability intelligence from S&P Global. Sustainable1 matches customers with the ESG products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global's divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments an unmatched level of clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the transition to a sustainable future. Our data and well-informed point of view on critical topics like energy transition, climate resilience, positive impact and sustainable finance allow us to go deep on the details that define the big picture so customers can make decisions with conviction. To learn more, please visit: www.spglobal.com/esg

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contacts

Sarah Whybrow

Global Director of ESG Communications, S&P Global Sustainable1

sarah.whybrow@spglobal.com

+447929 711556

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global Sustainable1