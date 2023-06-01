Pearls Olives Celebrates National Olive Day by Announcing Greece Vacation Giveaway

The ultimate Greece vacation brings to life a love for olives and the Mediterranean region, famous for its beauty, history, and culinary delights

TRACY, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearls Olives , America's favorite olive brand and part of the Musco Family Olive Co, announces Pearls Greece Vacation Giveaway giving olive lovers a chance to win a dream vacation to Greece. Launching on National Olive Day, the sweepstakes celebrates the natural beauty, flavors, and cuisine of the Mediterranean region which is the source of the highest quality olives used to craft Pearls Specialties olives .

Pearls Olives announces Pearls Greece Vacation Giveaway giving olive lovers a chance to win a dream vacation to Greece .

With olive expertise tracing back to the 18th Century, Nicolo Musco brought his passion for olives to the United States, introducing Americans to the best gourmet olives and his family's Mediterranean heritage. Nicolo's belief to always "make a good thing even better" still guides the brand today. When it comes to National Olive Day, Musco Family Olive Co. and the Pearls brand wants to celebrate with olive lovers who are passionate about authentic tastes and flavors and trust the quality that comes in the sunny yellow jar of Pearls Specialties.

"We are excited to offer our customers a chance to win this dream vacation and experience the authentic olive region that makes Pearls Specialties olives so unique," said Tracy Wood, Director of Brand and Product Management. "Greece is known for its beautiful scenery, warm people, rich history, and delicious cuisine, and we can't wait for our winner to experience a vacation worthy of the gods."

As the producer of the most authentic and premium Mediterranean specialty olives, Pearls wants to share the sights, tastes and history that is Greece - from ancient Athens to the splendor of Santorini. From June 1 to July 31, 2023, consumers can enter to win the Grand Prize of a 9-day vacation to Greece with Intrepid Travel complete with roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two. World class sunny beaches and the ultimate tour of cultural sights and must-try foodie destinations are just the start. From a traditional Greek cooking class to a winery tour, to tours of ancient sites, the winner of this giveaway will embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

National Olive Day recognizes the importance of olives in Mediterranean cuisine and culture. The Mediterranean diet is continuously voted #1 for consumers looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle. With olives being an important aspect of both the food and traditions of this region, Pearls is proud to be a part of this year's celebration and hopes to inspire customers to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle, featuring olives as a way to celebrate life through great, healthy food.

"Olives are all we do, so we are thrilled to celebrate National Olive Day by offering our dedicated olive fans the chance to win a trip to the home of the world's best olives and to experience authentic Mediterranean flavors," said Wood. "This is a unique, history-filled region that provides the perfect location for growing and crafting our premium Pearls Specialties olives, and we are excited to invite the winner to experience all the culture and cuisine that Greece has to offer."

Wood adds that she hopes the giveaway inspires people to explore Mediterranean dishes and to integrate olives of all types into their lifestyles. Pearls' line of gourmet specialty olives includes Kalamata, Garlic, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno, Martini Vermouth, newly introduced Castelvetrano olives, plus a growing line of organic olives. A variety of recipes featuring Mediterranean flavors such as Spaghetti & Kale , Goat Cheese Tart , Dirty Martini Pasta , Greek Tacos and a Mezze Platter can be found at olives.com .

Olive fans can go to olives.com and simply enter an email address for 1 entry into the Pearls Greece Vacation Giveaway.

About Pearls and Musco Family Olive Co.

Pearls is well known for its growing line of Specialties Olives and their pimento-stuffed green olives along with its innovative line of Olives To Go! in easy-to-use, single-serve cups in varieties for snacking or cooking. Additionally, Pearls is famous for its ripe olives, which are 100 percent grown and packed in sunny California and picked at the peak of freshness. Pearls olives can be found nationwide at your favorite retailer and its sunny yellow package is the symbol of quality you can taste and trust.

Founded more than 80 years ago, Musco Family Olive Co. is America's favorite brand of olives. The third-generation, family-run business is the country's only 100 percent U.S.-owned full-line olive company and is the largest producer of ripe olives in the world. Together with hundreds of multi-generational family farms throughout California's Central Valley for its ripe olives and the finest producers of imported olives for its Specialties olives and green olives, Musco Family Olive Co. brings delicious olives from orchard to the table nationwide. Musco Family Olive Co. is proud of its industry-leading environmental stewardship program and has been recognized with numerous awards. The company is committed to olive lovers, its California growers, long-tenured family of employees, and countless valued vendors and business partners. For more information, please visit www.olives.com .

