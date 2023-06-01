Medifast Enhances "Fuel for the Future" Program to Position the Business for Long-term Sustainable Growth

BALTIMORE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, the company behind the health and wellness community OPTAVIA®, today announced further strategic changes to enhance its Fuel for the Future program, which optimizes spending through value engineering, operational efficiency and improved procurement. The goal of the program is to free up capital to invest in growth initiatives and raise margins. Medifast is implementing measures that will serve as catalysts for further momentum to achieve its goal of 15% annualized revenue growth and 15% sustainable operating margin by 2025.

As a part of these efforts and due to economic changes in the Asia-Pacific region following the COVID-19 pandemic, Medifast will exit its operations in Hong Kong and Singapore as of July 1, 2023. This decision will help better prioritize resources that were previously dedicated to these markets in order to support initiatives that the company anticipates will have a greater impact on revenues and profitability. This includes investing in technology and digital capabilities as well as rolling out product offerings that are complementary to its existing program, bringing OPTAVIA to new demographics and expanding the company's total addressable market considerably.

"We continue to adjust to the changing demands of the market, and this shift will allow us to more aggressively invest and fulfill our commitment to making this new environment one in which we can deliver long-term growth," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "We are now focused on expanding into new demographics and diversifying our revenue streams, starting with bringing OPTAVIA to adjacent product categories that we expect will triple our addressable market. As an industry leader that has already impacted three million lives, we continue to build on our legacy and aspire to offer even more people lifelong transformation, one healthy habit at a time."

Medifast is also exploring deeper automation that will help streamline and improve operations across various functions as well as pursuing opportunities to reduce costs and environmental impact while improving the customer experience. Through Fuel for the Future, the company is targeting 200 to 300 basis points of sustainable gross cost savings by 2025, the majority of which is expected to be invested back into the business to drive topline growth and improved profitability.

