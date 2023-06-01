1000 MIGLIA PRESENTS UPCOMING EVENTS IN THE UNITED STATES IN MIAMI, ON THE OCCASION OF THE ITALIAN NATIONAL DAY, THE PRESENTATION OF WARM UP USA 2023 AND THE LAUNCH OF 1000 MIGLIA EXPERIENCE IN FLORIDA

MIAMI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Italian National Day, celebrating Italian Republic Day, organized by the Italian Consulate General in Miami, 1000 Miglia presented upcoming events to be organized in the United States. The evening, which took place at the Biltmore Hotel Miami Coral Gable, was an important opportunity to announce developments in the Red Arrow's activities on the East Coast. Three cars, representing examples of Italian automotive history, were on display during the event, a 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, a 1950 Maserati A6GCS 2000 'Monofaro' by Fantuzzi and a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS.

Italian automotive history on display during the event, a 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, a 1950 Maserati A6GCS 2000 'Monofaro' by Fantuzzi and a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS. (PRNewsfoto/Mille Miglia) (PRNewswire)

1000 Miglia has confirmed the fourth edition of Warm UP USA, scheduled from October 31 to November 5, 2023 in the Washington DC area. The event is open to the 1000 Miglia Era (built up to 1957) and Post 1000 Miglia Era (built 1958 to present) classes of cars. It will consist of a one-day training session on the techniques peculiar to Italian regularity races and a three-day competition in full 1000 Miglia style that will pass through the fall scenery of West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland and finish in the center of the U.S. Capital city.

For 2024, 1000 Miglia is previewing 1000 Miglia Experience Miami: the vibrant Florida city will be the perfect setting to welcome classic car enthusiasts and offer them an unparalleled driving experience surrounded by spectacular scenery and a unique atmosphere. Participants will be able to immerse themselves in the local culture and enjoy an extraordinary event.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Consul General for offering 1000 Miglia the opportunity to introduce itself in this setting that celebrates Italy and the excellence that makes it unique in the world," said Alberto Piantoni, CEO of 1000 Miglia Srl. "The almost 100-year history of the 1000 Miglia, combined with the daring and pioneering spirit that, true to its DNA, continues to renew and innovate, allows us today to export these events to every part of the world, narrating the uniqueness of the places that host us and giving exclusive experiences to fans. With this opportunity I would like to remind you that the 1000 Miglia 2023 is just around the corner: from June 13 to 17, in fact, the forty-first re-enactment of the Race will take place, travelling through Italy from Brescia to Rome and back, offering the more than 400 historic cars in the race a unique experience that only «the most beautiful race in the world» can give."

