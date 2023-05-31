TRULY GRASS FED REFRESHES PACKAGING TO HONOR MODERN IRISH HERITAGE AND KEY DIFFERENTIATORS

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, announced a packaging refresh of its natural creamy butter and natural cheese lines.

The company is unveiling the new packaging at its booth (Hall B, booth 3956) next week at the International Dairy Deli Bakery show in Anaheim, CA. Show attendees will have the opportunity to sample the brand's latest innovation launches and portfolio extensions at the booth. The new look is hitting retailers' shelves now and will continue to roll out across the US throughout the year.

The new butter packaging features an emerald green and a bold magenta color while further communicating the benefits and differentiators of Truly Grass Fed. The packaging places an emphasis on key product attributes including stating that Truly Grass Fed's cows spend 250 days on pasture in the lush fields of Ireland. Truly Grass Fed's products bring the passion of Irish farmers to the marketplace with high-quality dairy ingredients.

Along with being non-GMO project verified, Truly Grass Fed's products are free of all growth hormone rBST and antibiotics, and are Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World. Truly Grass Fed's farms typically have an average of one cow for every two acres of land, and its farmers share deep bonds with their herds. As a farmer-owned co-operative organization, sustainability, regenerative agriculture practices and animal welfare are always top priorities.

"We're pleased with our new packaging and believe that the different color scheme will help provide a point of distinction to consumers when purchasing in-stores," said Jaclyn Crabbe, Marketing Director for Truly Grass Fed. "We sought to create a design to set our products apart from a very analogous design approach, where most brands generally feature blue and yellow hues, and wanted to honor our Irish heritage, while communicating our premium points of difference and our sustainability story."

The packaging refresh is the first for the brand since 2019, and the brand did extensive consumer research and testing to ensure positive feedback to the changes. In a Quant test, 69 percent of target consumers preferred the new packaging.

"In addition to our consumers reacting positively to our new packaging, our key retailers have provided a lot of positive feedback too, especially when it comes to how our products now visually stand apart from others on shelves, and can easily speak to our high-quality proof points" said Conor O'Donovan, General Manager at Truly Grass Fed.

For more information about Truly Grass Fed, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com .

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand's distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.

