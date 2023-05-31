SERENDIPITY3 PARTNERS WITH THE STONEWALL INN GIVE BACK INITIATIVE TO CREATE A LIMITED-EDITION OVER THE TOP SUNDAE IN CELEBRATION OF PRIDE

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, legendary Upper East Side restaurant Serendipity3 announced its partnership with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), the official and only charitable giving organization of The Stonewall Inn, for a second consecutive year. Throughout the month of June, Serendipity3 will be serving a special, limited-edition "Love is Love Sundae" as well as The Stonewall Inn IPA, with a portion of the proceeds going back to SIGBI. The restaurant will also sell a "Love is Love" t-shirt that patrons can purchase at the establishment for $25.00.

The "Love is Love Sundae" starts with a delicious slice of rainbow cake with inviting rainbow swirl lollipops, alongside three scoops of Birthday Cake ice cream drenched in white chocolate sauce and covered in a rainbow confetti white chocolate shell flying a rainbow PRIDE flag! Rainbow glitter dusted whipped cream is added and topped with green, red, blue, yellow, and purple maraschino cherries, rainbow candies, and rainbow "LOVE" watermelon-flavored candies! The sundae is available throughout the month of June for $29.95 with a portion of the proceeds going toward The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Additionally, the restaurant will be selling The Stonewall Inn IPA priced at $10.00 for patrons 21 years or older with a portion of the proceeds going to The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. With unabashed notes of citrus peel and grapefruit, this unapologetic and refreshing IPA reminds you of where we've been and celebrates where we're going.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative again for pride month this year," says Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "The restaurant recently received its Safe Spaces certification from SIGBI and couldn't be more excited to serve these specials in an environment that welcomes any and all different foodies."

Serendipity3 worked closely with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative to receive its Safe Spaces certification - the non-profit's solution to creating safe environments across different venues for members of the LGBTQ+ community. This network of safe spaces fosters proper education and provides space to celebrate, thrive, work, shop, and live freely.

"We are so happy to be working with Serendipity3 again and have the opportunity to collaborate on a pride-themed sundae, knowing their desserts are what everyone loves so much about the restaurant!" says Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and Co-owner of The Stonewall Inn.. "The cherry on top was giving Chef Joe and his team at the restaurant their Safe Spaces certification which recognizes Serendipity3 as an institution that uplifts the LGBTQ+ community."

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About The Stonewall Inn Give Back Initiative:

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is the official and only non-profit of The Stonewall Inn which is one of the original LGBTQ+ communities safe spaces and is widely considered the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The SIGBI Safe Spaces certification identifies entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses and other public venues, as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ members of the community. To learn more about The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, please visit www.stonewallinitiative.org .

