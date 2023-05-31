June 8 at National Press Club, Briefing on Wealth and Climate

9:30-11:00 am, Zenger Room at 14th and F St., Washington DC

Please post and share with your business and society editors.

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is wealth? What is enough in the search for climate solutions? Come to encounter three leaders on these questions.

This new Bruce Piasecki book is a timely manifesto on the power of social movements to respond to the climate crisis. Come to discuss how we overcome our major disabling prejudices on wealth and innovation; and get on the path to climate competitiveness. More at www.thedoingmorewithlessguy.com See why this book fits the Rodin series that includes Michael Bloomberg, Senator Bill Bradley, and other distinguished breakthrough book writers of renown.

After writing and speaking from his 21 prior books for Wiley, Simon & Schuster, and Sourcebooks, Bruce Piasecki here shares the key findings of his new book, Wealth and the Climate Competitiveness: The New Narrative on Business and Society. More at www.rodinbooks.com. Contact agent Arthur Klebanoff, aklebanoff@rodinbooks.com for an advance reader copy this month. See more books, and his New York Times USA Today bestseller at www.brucepiasecki.com

On June 8th, you will meet several users in corporations of Piasecki's firm, such as the Chairman of a corporate Board Piasecki sits on. Bruce Piasecki is the Founder and Chairman of AHC Group and author of more than 20 books. AHC Group focuses on public affairs, strategic management and change management. More at www.ahcgroup.com. To diversify the discussion on these topics of climate and wealth, Piasecki and his attending agent have invited two colleagues and working partners, Bill Novelli and Zachery Hartman. See their bios below.



Bill Novelli is a professor emeritus at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, where he founded the Business for Impact Center. Novelli was co-founder and president of Porter Novelli, a global public relations agency. For ten years, Bill Novelli was CEO of AARP. His latest book is Good Business (John Hopkins Press). Bill Novelli co-chairs the Medical Consortium on Climate and Public Health. He has honored Bruce Piasecki in writing the afterword to Wealth and Climate Competitiveness for Rodin Press. They are currently working together again on an Anthology for Rodin Press called The Voice of the CEO: An Anthology on the Path to Climate Competitiveness .

Zachary Hartman is the Chief Policy Officer of the large non-profit Ducks Unlimited. As the leader in wetlands conservation, Ducks Unlimited works with philanthropic, corporate, and government partners to restore and conserve wetlands for the benefit of wildlife and all people. This partnership-driven, voluntary model of conservation provides corporations the opportunity to address soil health, water quality, and water quantity, while enhancing biodiversity. Their projects address climate change's issues of flood protection, as Ducks creates more opportunities for outdoor recreation. As explained in Piasecki's new book, this value-added perspective enables major projects that form durable partnerships to address some of society's most pressing climate challenges, the benefits of which will be felt for generations.

