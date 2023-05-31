BRINKER INTERNATIONAL TO HOLD INVESTOR DAY ON JUNE 7

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) will host an investor day on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters in Dallas, beginning at 9 a.m. CT and ending at approximately 12:15 p.m. CT. During the investor day presentation, Brinker's senior leadership team will discuss the Company's long-term strategy, initiatives, and outlook.

For those not attending the event in-person, a live audio webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Brinker's website at http://live.brinker.com. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website until July 7, 2023.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of April 30, 2023, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,657 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,605 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (52 restaurants).

