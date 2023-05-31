The America Project Proudly Sponsors CAUSE Fest 2023, Uniting Freedom-Minded Individuals in Celebration of Art and Humanity

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project, https://americaproject.com is proudly sponsoring CAUSE Fest 2023, Uniting Freedom-Minded Individuals in Celebration of Art, and Humanity.

CAUSE Fest 2023 is a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to embracing art that champions humanity, free will, personal sovereignty, and personal agency, and is receiving a generous sponsorship from The America Project (TAP) to help make this event happen.

"At The America Project, we recognize the transformative power of art and its ability to shape culture," stated a representative from TAP. "Our sponsorship of CAUSE Fest 2023 is a testament to The America Project's commitment to promote organizations that align with TAP's mission to defend Rights and Freedoms of America First Patriots. We applaud CAUSE Fest 2023's objectives to promote a community of freedom-minded individuals who are gathering to celebrate the beauty of humanity through art that emphasizes personal sovereignty and free will. We are proud to support this extraordinary event."

CAUSE Fest 2023, set to take place on June 3rd and 4th at The Factory at Franklin - Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, Tennessee. The festival lineup features a diverse range of speakers including Jason Ickes and Russell Newman with The America Project along with other performances, including liberty-centered music from talented artists, hilarious comedy sets that are sure to make you laugh, enlightening lectures on topics such as personal agency and emerging technologies, and captivating live podcasts. By sponsoring this event, The America Project is playing a vital role in facilitating the unification of individuals who cherish personal agency and champion the principles of liberty.

As an acknowledgment of the evolving world and the importance of inclusivity, CAUSE Fest 2023 will also provide a virtual event livestream. This initiative ensures that individuals from around the globe, who resonate with the festival's mission, can participate in the celebration of art, humanity, and personal sovereignty.

Tickets for CAUSE Fest 2023 are available at https://AmericaProject.com/events and offers guests an opportunity to join a passionate community of freedom-minded individuals who are eager to honor the creativity and beauty of humanity. Whether attending in person or virtually, the festival promises an extraordinary weekend filled with inspiration and camaraderie.

To learn more about CAUSE Fest 2023 and secure your tickets, visit The America Project's official website at https://AmericaProject.com/events.

Join us in Nashville and be a part of this remarkable event as we unite to champion art, humanity, and the values of freedom!

For more information, contact Ms. Amanda Freytes at info@AmericaProject.com

