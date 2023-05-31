adam&eveNYC and DDB NY Merge and Form New Creative Powerhouse

DDB Worldwide's two NYC agencies come together under new leadership and physical office space

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has announced that its DDB New York office will merge with adam&eveNYC to form a dynamic new offering in North America that embodies the heart of a startup and the capabilities of a world-class full-service creative agency. The merged entity will be called adam&eveDDB marking a new era for DDB's offering in the Big Apple.

Both agencies will come together under one roof with new leadership in a new office space. The agency will operate under the leadership of newly hired CEO Caroline Winterton.

Winterton joins adam&eveDDB from Digitas New York where she is President of the Atlanta & New York offices. While at Digitas, Winterton has been leading a team of 600 across clients including Crocs, Delta, Goldman Sachs and many others. Winterton has led accounts and built incredible teams for the likes of Proctor & Gamble, Kraft, and McDonald's, winning numerous creative and effectiveness awards. She also previously served as the CEO of Barton F. Graf and as a Partner at Grey, where she oversaw breakthrough creative campaigns for Coca-Cola, Welch's, Pringles, Febreze, Downy, Bose, and Walgreens.

"I have always been a massively huge fan of DDB's and adam&eveDDB's world-class creativity. It is both an honor and absolute thrill to be leading this incredible new agency along with the super talented teams coming together under one roof. We have huge creative ambition and I can't wait to make that ambition reality." said Winterton.

Said Rick Brim, Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB: "adam&eveNYC has seen immense growth since we launched in 2017 and I don't underestimate the honor of being part of the next chapter for "Bill's Agency," a responsibility all involved do not take lightly. To that end, we need to find the best people we can and Caroline is exactly that--she brings a ton of positive energy, strategic magic, and champions creativity. I'm very excited with Caroline onboard to see where we can take this."

adam&eveDDB has a longstanding legacy of working with some of the world's most creatively driven clients, most notably their work for clients like John Lewis, Marmite, Peloton, CALM, and PlayStation, have won the highest accolades across the most prestigious creative and effective award shows globally. In the US, the agency has worked with an impressive array of clients including Samsung, PepsiCo, Netflix, Facebook, NBA2K, PlayStation & JetBlue. The agency has been named Cannes Agency of the Year twice in the last 8 years as well as Ad Age's International Agency of the Year in 2020 in recognition of their performance and growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Said Alex Lubar, Global President & Chief Operating Officer, DDB Worldwide: "Our ambition is to continue raising the bar on everything we do as one of the world's most creative networks. There is true power in unity. With these two agencies coming together under the spark of Caroline's leadership and Rick Brim's creative oversight while we finalize plans to announce the hiring of a new CCO to partner with Caroline, our capabilities and creative offering will be world class, igniting our business, inspiring our people, and super-charging our clients' growth. We will have the energy and agility of a start-up, with the power and resource of a global network."

As a full-service creative agency, the newly formed adam&eveDDB shop will consist of disciplines across brand and communications strategy, creative, integrated production, design, CX, and experiential. The agency will also house a state-of-the-art internal production company and fully staffed production team. Lubar and Brim are currently searching for a New York-based Chief Creative Officer to partner with Winterton along with James Rowe, current adam&eveDDB Managing Director, who will report into Winterton and run the agency until her arrival in early fall.

The new agency will move into a new home for a new era in office space in the West Village this month.

