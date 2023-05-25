Stord Welcomes Industry-Leading VP of Fulfillment

Brian Lemerise brings 20+ years of collective industry experience to further accelerate Stord's growth and elevate customer experiences for DTC and omnichannel brands

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord , the Cloud Supply Chain leader, today announced the addition of Brian Lemerise as Vice President of Fulfillment. Brian brings over 20 years of industry experience to his role and will drive Stord's continued growth trajectory while ensuring DTC and omnichannel brands deliver exceptional experiences for their customers.

As VP of Fulfillment, Brian is responsible for Stord's fulfillment capabilities, including the facilities network, performance, process within each facility, and the ultimate end-customer experience.

Having spent over 11 years at Quiet Logistics as President and COO, Brian has deep expertise in strategy development and execution across a nationwide omnichannel fulfillment network. During that time, revenue grew from <$1M to roughly $300M and he led innovations in urban fulfillment and advanced material handling strategies. Brian brings extensive experience using advanced technology, homegrown supply chain systems, and real-time data to support industry-leading order fulfillment speed and accuracy. Prior to Quiet Logistics, Brian held distribution and logistics roles at UPS, TJX, and JCPenney.

"We are delighted to announce Brian as the new leader of our fulfillment operations at Stord. His appointment comes at a time of remarkable growth for our customer base and our ambitious plans to expand our Cloud Supply Chain offerings," said Sean Henry, co-founder and CEO of Stord. "With Brian at the helm, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our network of fulfillment centers, enhance value-added services, and ensure exceptional quality for our end consumers. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our momentum forward and shaping our success in the years ahead."

Stord continues to innovate and attract new customers at a rapid pace. The company recently held its 2023 product keynote presentation that outlines its new and expanded product offerings and details Cloud Supply Chain's paradigm shift for brands in managing and orchestrating their supply chains. For example, Stord recently introduced Stord One Warehouse, an operator-built warehouse management system (WMS) that's as flexible as it is easy to use in helping operators achieve greater efficiency and productivity in their B2B and DTC fulfillment facilities. Additionally, the company announced add-on capabilities of its Stord One Commerce order management system (OMS) for smarter and more cost-effective order routing, multichannel inventory management, and last-mile optimization to better support brands as they expand into new DTC and B2B channels. All of this innovation has come while announcing new client partnerships with leading brands like Alex and Ani, Northern Tool, Seed Health, goodr, Branded, and many others.

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of DTC and B2B companies like Alex and Ani, Native, Tula, Seed Health, American Giant, Branded, and Thrasio use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

