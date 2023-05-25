HAVENPARK COMMUNITIES CONGRATULATES FIRST FOUR GRADUATES OF ITS EDUCATION SUCCESS PROGRAM

OREM, Utah, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities around the country, celebrated the four inaugural graduates who earned degrees after receiving scholarships as part of the company's Education Success Program.

The program provides mentoring and scholarships of up to $10,000 annually from Havenpark to cover college and university expenses.

The graduates include Monserrat Rendon, who lives in Harbour West in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Maggie O'Brien of Havenpark's Countryside Village Community in Great Falls, Montana. Rendon is receiving a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska, and O'Brien is pursuing a dental hygienist career following her graduation from Montana State University, Great Falls College.

Havenpark has pledged at least $500,000 annually to its Education Success Program, which includes scholarships, mentoring, and other initiatives to increase education access and opportunity for residents. Since the scholarship program's inception in 2021, Havenpark has awarded a total of 52 residents from more than 20 states academic scholarships.

"Access to higher education is a key part of the American Dream. We are incredibly proud of the passionate and driven students who make up this program," said Robbie Pratt, CEO and co-founder of Havenpark Communities. "We're honored to play a role in their educational journey and wish them the best in their future careers."

Beyond the scholarship, the Education Success Program guides current and prospective students through the application, financial aid, and course selection process. The program started with two students in 2021 and has grown, with 38 new students being awarded scholarships this year. The scholarships are worth up to $10,000 annually and can be renewed over for up to three more years.

"Investing in our residents' educational success means more to Havenpark than providing a scholarship. We keep close communication with these students as they navigate through their college careers," said Jason Hale, Havenpark's director of Education Success.

About Havenpark

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

