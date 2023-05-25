HARLAN J. WERNER'S MEMORABILIA NETWORK SET TO LAUNCH "GREATS OF THE GAME" AUCTION ON TUESDAY, MAY 30, FEATURING RARE SIGNED ITEMS FROM MUHAMMAD ALI, JACKIE ROBINSON, MAGIC JOHNSON, AND SANDY KOUFAX

Preview and registration for the spectacular auction is open

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned sports memorabilia agent Harlan Werner and his company The Memorabilia Network will dazzle collectors once again when they offer several one-of-a-kind items from a number of larger-than-life sports icons via the "Greats of the Game" auction beginning Tuesday, May 30, at www.tmnauctions.com. Memorabilia enthusiasts are welcome to preview the collection and register for the outstanding auction at the same website now.

Headlining the 16-day auction, which will close at 7 p.m. PDT on June 14, is a 1958 Sandy Koufax game-used, Herb Score-model glove that is double signed, PSA authenticated, and was the first mitt that the Hall of Fame pitcher used after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. The opening bid for the once-in-a-lifetime item will be $150,000, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

In addition to the Koufax glove, the Memorabilia Network auction will feature a PSA-graded ticket signed by the legendary left hander from his major league debut on June 24, 1955, in which the Brooklyn-born hurler faced Hank Aaron en route to tossing two scoreless innings. Joining the Koufax items is a John Muir High School yearbook triple signed by his former teammate Jackie Robinson.

Rounding out the "Greats of the Game "auction is a 1985 game-worn and signed pair of Converse shoes from Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, more than 75 vintage and signed baseball cards that are all authenticated and encapsulated by PSA, a collection of scripts signed by the casts of beloved television shows such as "Melrose Place" and "Beverly Hills 90210," as well as more than thirty unique Muhammad Ali items, including artwork, signed items, photographs and personal notes on religion.

Included among the items are signed Topps baseball cards including a 1955 Koufax, two from the 1959 set (Willie Mays and Hank Aaron), and a 1963 Roger Maris. The auction also includes All-Star Basketballs signed by Michael Jordan, Championship Rings, and a run of scarce and very valuable baseball tickets.

"It is a great honor for our company to be trusted to handle the sale of some very historic pieces of memorabilia, the recently discovered Sandy Koufax Glove and the incredible run of tickets from his Hall of Fame career blew me away," said Werner.

Werner spent more than 30 years representing some of the most well-known legends, including Ali, Koufax, Jim Brown, Joe Namath, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Clayton Kershaw, Fernando Valenzuela, John Riggins, and the estate of Howard Bingham. The Canoga Park, CA native created The Memorabilia Network as a place for people to share their unique stories, much like his intention to wax poetic with his stories about the working relationships and friendship developed during his three decades as a memorabilia agent.

Furthermore, The Memorabilia Network allows fans and collectors to view and hear some truly amazing and inspirational stories, while providing them with an opportunity to secure some of the rarest items to ever enter the collectibles marketplace.

In addition to taking part in illustrious auctions, collectors are welcome to visit Werner's The Memorabilia Network store located at 14006 Riverside Dr. in Sherman Oaks, Calif., where they have the unique opportunity to purchase rare and authentic sports memorabilia, and displayed artwork. Additionally, the San Fernando Valley business features never-before-seen photographs of the legendary Howard Bingham, Hollywood memorabilia, vintage cards, signed cars, tickets and unique items.

For more information, please visit the Memorabilia Network website at www.tmnauctions.com, or call 818-562-7043.

